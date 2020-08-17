SI.com
AllCardinals
Hopkins Out Again, Kingsbury Expects Him 'Back Soon'

Mason Kern

After being held out of Sunday's practice, the last of the ramp-up period of training camp, due to what Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury described as left hamstring tightness, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also missed the first padded session Monday. 

"It's a soft tissue injury," Kingsbury told reporters via videoconference post-practice Monday. "DeAndre is a guy who works really hard at his craft and stays in great shape, so I'm not sure if that's what it's a reason for. But he's working, getting better each day and I expect him back soon."

Through Saturday's off-day, Hopkins had been a full participant in training camp. It is his first in Arizona after being traded to the Cardinals in mid-March from the Texans in exchange for running back David Johnson. Draft picks were also swapped in the blockbuster deal.

As a result of the move and a lack of in-person training at facilities during the summer due to COVID-19 forcing the NFL to cancel OTAs and minicamps, preseason camp is more crucial than ever as Hopkins and second-year quarterback Kyler Murray work to establish chemistry. Hopkins is no stranger to learning a new quarterback, having worked through a revolving door at the position in Houston.

With Sunday marking exactly four weeks until the Cardinals kick off the season on the road in San Francisco in Week 1 — the preseason was canceled due to the coronavirus — each practice Hopkins misses is less time to get valuable reps. However, Kingsbury said he is not too concerned.

"He's been so productive in this league," Kingsbury said. "He's a pro's pro when it comes to knowing what it takes for him to have his body ready and his mind ready to perform at a high level Week 1. You'd obviously like Kyler to get a few more reps with him, but they got some great work in the summer and he's a guy who's going to present himself well on the field for a young quarterback. And so, we don't worry too much about it knowing what he's done in this league, what he's about having been around him a little bit and how he prepares to get himself ready."

And while Hopkins' addition, alone, brings an influx of new talent into the Cardinals receivers' room, he said that he is trying to learn the basics of Kingsbury's offense before pitching any of his own ideas.

"Right now I'm just learning the offense, trying to go out and master the basics," Hopkins said prior to training camp. "And until I master the basics, I think I really don't have much room to try to implement something I like. I think the offense is great for a receiver, for a skill player. You can actually showcase your skill set in an offense like this. Getting the ball, being able to make plays, so I think they do a good job already of getting playmakers the ball. But, obviously, the conversation with Kliff and I is winning and doing what we have to do to win and whatever that takes."

At the same time, Kingsbury said he is actively looking for ways to creatively get Hopkins the ball in his Air Raid system.

"He definitely brings a dimension with a playmaker like that, with the production he's had, type of player he is, that we want to find unique ways to get him the football," Kingsbury said. "And so I think all of us as a staff, collectively, are looking at ways that we can make sure he's involved and get him his touches."

Step one will be Hopkins making a return to the practice field.

