DeAndre Hopkins Back for One Day of Practice

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to the field Friday and had full participation in practice after missing the previous two days for non-injury related reasons.

Hopkins’ availability for practice, or better yet, lack thereof, has become a subject of discussion and that will be examined in another story coming later on the website.

During the open portion of Friday's session, Hopkins was observed participating in stretching lines and during individual drills in which quarterbacks threw to receivers, running backs and tight ends in what appeared to be warmups.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals declared four players out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia, two of which were previously known. Earlier in the week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) would not play against the Eagles.

Also out Sunday are kicker Zane Gonzalez (back) and linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring). Practice squad kicker Mike Nugent will need to be elevated and play for the second consecutive game, while Fitts, who plays mostly on special teams, was added to the practice report Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Nugent went 4-for-4 in his debut against the New York Giants on kicks all between 30-39 yards. Fitts forced a fumble with his foot on special teams that was recovered by Arizona.

While three players are questionable, the biggest unknown concerns the availability of starting left guard Justin Pugh, who suffered a calf injury last Sunday against the New York Giants and did not practice at all this week. If he doesn’t play, top reserve offensive lineman Justin Murray is expected to start in his spot with J.R. Sweezy at right guard.

Murray started at right guard against the Giants, but switched to the left side after Pugh left the game. On the Cardinals' unoffcial Week 15 depth chart, Murray was listed ahead of Sweezy as the starting right guard for the first time this year when both are healthy and available.

The other two players questionable are running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring). Both of were limited Friday. Edmonds did not practice Wednesday and Thursday, while Kirkpatrick was limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back), inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and running back Jonathan Ward (shoulder) practiced in full Friday and have no status associated with their name.

For the Eales, tackle Jack Driscoll (knee) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee) are out, while safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (concussion) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) are questionable. Jackson and Arnold had full participation Friday, while Slay was limited.

With Driscoll, who started at right tackle last week, out, the Eagles will send out their 13th different starting line combination in 14 games played this week against the Cardinals — a team that registered eight sacks against the Giants.