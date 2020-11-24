SI.com
AllCardinals
Hopkins Latest to Buy Multi-Million Dollar Paradise Valley Mansion

Howard Balzer

Apparently, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury started a trend that has spilled over into his team. At least, for those that can afford to live in Arizona’s Paradise Valley.

In April, during the virtual NFL Draft, Kingsbury’s $4.45 million, 7,022-square-foot house with four bedrooms was featured in the telecast and went viral on social media. Cameras showed Kingsbury sitting in the living room of the home with a spectacular view of the “back yard” and mountain in the distance.

Then, last month it was learned that after signing a new contract that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at his position, safety Budda Baker purchased a 7,492 square-foot home in Paradise Valley for $4.725 million that features a six-car garage.

Now, comes wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to one-up them all.

Also fresh off a new contract, which he negotiated largely himself, Hopkins recently plunked down $5.1 million for a house that is 12,000 square feet, has six bedrooms and an eight-car garage.

In the real estate section of the Arizona Republic Sunday in the area’s priciest homes feature, Hopkins’ new digs are described as having scenic views of Camelback Mountain and has “floor-to-ceiling glass windows,” including multiple outdoor spaces and a full-length 25-meter lap pool.

In that same report also came word that wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was a seller, not a buyer, of a 13,929 square-foot home in Paradise Valley that was sold with him as a member of Minnesota-based 612 Properties LLC.

That house is on three acres and has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms with a pool and separate guest house with a purchase price of $18 million.

Of course, inquiring minds are wondering: Who’s next?

