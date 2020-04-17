AllCardinals
DeAndre Hopkins Sees Similarities in QBs Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson

Mason Kern

For the first time in his career, DeAndre Hopkins will suit up for an NFL team not named the Houston Texans. For seven years, the elite wide receiver played there — the last three of which catching passes from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Now, Hopkins will be targeted by another young signal-caller on the Arizona Cardinals in second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. In his rookie year, a 5-10-1 campaign, Murray completed 349-of-542 passes (64.4 percent) for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 16 starts.

Comparatively, in his rookie season, Watson started in six games completing 126-of-204 pass attempts (61.8 percent) for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His season was shortened because of a knee injury

While the adjustment to a new pass-thrower and offensive system can be a difficult adjustment as it is, the lack of a traditional in-person offseason program emphasizes the obstacles. Even so, Hopkins indicated he is not worried.

"Communication is going to be key," he said in a teleconference with reporters on Friday. "But that's something that we're working on now, together, just Kyler and I working out and going over the offense. I don't think it's going to be something that would be a big problem because we're professional athletes and I've been in the NFL for seven years and played under two different offenses. I'm familiar with offensive changes. I think it'll be pretty smooth."

In his quarantine time at home due to COVID-19, Hopkins has had the chance to further scout the Cardinals' offense and evaluate Murray's film from last season. In doing so, he noticed similar trends in how his new quarterback plays similarly to his last one.

"Both of those guys are able to get out of situations with their feet," Hopkins said. "So, that's one of the things (that make them similar) and also that they both keep their head downfield and trying to make the play not just with their feet. There are similarities there. Obviously, they can run out the pocket and get away from things, but both of those guys also have a very strong arm.

"I've been watching highlights now. I think I watch some of Kyler's highlights more than I've ever watched my own highlights."

