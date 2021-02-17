DeAndre Hopkins Recruits DE J.J. Watt to the Cardinals; Does that Pairing Fit?

Since the Houston Texans released three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year defensive end J.J. Watt on Feb. 12, players have openly recruited him to their squads while reporters and fans alike are trying to learn where he wants to go.

Could he end up with his two brothers on the Pittsburgh Steelers? Perhaps he wants to be the final piece of a playoff team and sign with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers or Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network analysts Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero mentioned those teams as the top suitors and Odds Shark has those four with the highest odds.

A team that did not have much buzz in this sweepstake was the Arizona Cardinals. That was until Tuesday.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Watt’s teammate in Houston from 2013-2019, posted a photo of the two hugging in Cardinals uniforms on his Instagram. The caption: “Lets finish what we started…”

This caused a slight ruckus in his comments. Several Cardinals seemed to be interested, including edge rusher Chandler Jones who posted “Could you imagine?”

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had fun with it, posting “Hey relax man” with a laughing emoji.

Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster added laughing emojis and said that Watt should play with his brothers in Pittsburgh. Hopkins clapped back asking if Smith-Schuster, an impending free agent, was not sick of wearing North Face jackets yet.

But, does Watt to the Cardinals make sense for either side?

For Watt, who has made the playoffs several times but has yet to compete in a conference championship game, fighting for a ring could be a deal-maker.

The Cardinals have not been in that conversation since 2015, but as quarterback Kyler Murray progresses, the team feels as if they should contend going forward. But, what's important in this case is how Watt feels about Arizona's potential.

For the Cardinals, there are a few things to consider.

Watt would undoubtedly be a major addition to the locker room, someone who has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and whose character has been praised throughout his career.

But, on the field, Watt has played in just 48 games over the last five years, albeit he was healthy for all 16 in 2020. His 5.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits this past season were career-lows for when he has played every week.

Not that it was an awful year: he was 17th in the league in quarterback knockdowns, fifth at his position in solo tackles and compiled a Pro Football Focus grade of 85.5. But, his dominance has decreased ever since injuries became a major factor in his career.

Are the Cardinals better off with Watt or retaining free agent Haason Reddick for the edge spot next to Jones?

Watt is the superior run defender and has playoff experience under his belt. He is not strictly an edge rusher in a 3-4 defense, playing end where he can rush the passer and play the run. However, he is 31 while Reddick is 26 and coming off of a career year with 12.5 sacks. Perhaps franchise tagging Reddick to ensure he can keep up his production from this past season makes more sense. It is also uncertain what level of compensation Watt will be seeking and what the market will be.

But, this is an optimal offseason for the Cardinals to dish out money.

Murray is still on his rookie contract and might not play for market value for at least two more seasons. However, he will be eligible for a new deal after the 2021 season and a successful year could have his representative push for a new contract. Hopkins’ big extension kicks in next year, as does safety Budda Baker’s.

Plus, cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald might be coming off the books, but that's not certain. Their cap hit was just south of $24 million.

The Cardinals also have some possible cuts to make to free even more cap.

Having finished a game short of the playoffs, this is a golden opportunity for the Cardinals to continue to build a roster ready to compete.

Watt could be a valuable asset for many reasons, but the Cardinals will need to assess whether he makes more sense than dispersing his possible lucrative deal among other team needs. That is, if he even wants to consider Hopkins' Instagram offer.