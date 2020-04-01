Here's How a New Contract Can be Structured for WR DeAndre Hopkins

Money is often at the root of many trades made in the NFL and that surely was a motivating reason for the Texans dealing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals.

When the acquiring team knows there will be a contract restructuring on the horizon, draft-pick compensation is affected and partially why Houston wasn’t able to pry a first-round choice away from interested teams.

It’s largely irrelevant that Minnesota acquired a No. 1 choice from Buffalo for wide receiver Stefon Diggs because every trade and every situation is different. Also consider that the 22nd overall choice the Bills traded is only 18 slots away from the eighth pick in the second round the Cardinals sent Houston.

For some historical perspective, it was 21 years ago that running back Marshall Faulk was seeking a new contract from the Indianapolis Colts with the one he had having two years remaining. Interested teams knew they would have to take care of Faulk.

So it was that the St. Louis Rams made the deal, and then watched as Faulk held out for two weeks of training camp before getting a new contract. Faulk then helped The Greatest Show on Turf advance to and win the Super Bowl that season. The picks the Rams sent the Colts were in the second and fifth rounds. For an eventual first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Soon, but with not as much urgency as usual because of the absence for the near future of offseason programs, general manager Steve Keim and his band of numbers crunchers will get down to the nitty-gritty in fashioning a deal that will make Hopkins smile.

As Cardinals chairman and owner Michael Bidwill said Tuesday when asked about conversations with Hopkins’ agent, “I think when you look at DeAndre, he's certainly somebody that's playing at the top of his game. And I know that Steve has had some conversations about that.”

The final three years of Hopkins’ contract total $39.915 million with base salaries of $12.5, $13.5 and $13.915 million. None of the money is guaranteed. There have been reports he is seeking a new contract worth $18 to $20 million a year, which would get Hopkins closer to the three-year, $66 million contract extension with $64 million guaranteed that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones signed last year.

Now, I’m not going to tell Bidwill how to spend his money. But I’m not adverse to making some suggestions. So, here is a basic way that a deal can be structured:

Signing bonus of $16 million plus roster bonus of $6 million or a straight $22 million signing bonus.

Lower the 2020 base salary to $2 million and increase the 2021 base to $15 million and 2022 to $15.415 million with all three years guaranteed.

Those numbers total $54.415 million, an average of slightly more than $18 million per year.

Then, add an option year for 2023 at whatever figure both sides are comfortable with because the true goal is to have an extra year to prorate the signing bonus.

If the $16/6 million bonus option is used, the cap charges will be $12 million in 2020, $19 million in 2021 and $19.415 million in 2022. With a $22 million signing bonus, the cap figures are $7.5 million in 2020, $20.5 million in 2021 and $19.915 million in 2022.

Perhaps it will take a few extra million to close the deal, but this is blueprint for how it might look. Keim and the Cardinals made the trade with their eyes wide open, knowing the result will be a happy Hopkins and no acrimony getting there.