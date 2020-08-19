So much for the “holdout.”

The non-story created in the mind of a Cardinals blogger Monday that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins might be holding out because he hasn't yet received a new contract, instead of truly nursing a tight hamstring, made the cyberspace rounds before being debunked by Hopkins himself.

"No DeAndre Hopkins is not holding out," he tweeted. "From the source.”

Wednesday, the flight of fantasy met its inglorious end when Hopkins participated in the team’s second padded practice of training camp.

He missed a total of three days: Sunday’s final workout of the ramp-up period; Monday’s first practice in pads; and then Tuesday without pads.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was glad to have Hopkins back on the field, and reiterated he was held out simply as a precaution, noting that there isn’t concern that it could be a persistent issue. Soft-tissue injuries occur often in the NFL and can get worse quickly if teams and players aren’t smart.

"It was definitely positive," Kingsbury said following Wednesday's practice. "He's been chomping at the bit to get back out there and we're going to be smart, bring him along slowly, but he's getting a lot of mental reps. And so, we'll continue to increase his load and see where it goes, but he's a special talent. You just kind of feel the juice when he's out there. I know (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) gets excited, I get excited and we're really ready to see what he can do. So, today was a good start and we'll keep easing him back into it."

That especially is the case this summer following an offseason without team-organized strength and conditioning work along with players not being able to work out on their own in many instances because of pandemic shutdowns of fitness centers.

When prompted as to whether or not there was any concern with Hopkins potentially re-aggravating his hamstring with his return to practice, Kingsbury did not appear worried.

"No, I don't think so," he said. It just seemed to tighten up on him and we wanted to be overly cautious. Like I said, he's been getting a ton of walkthrough reps and the mental side of it, he's been doing really well at. So, we just want to be smart."

Aside from Hopkins, linebacker Chandler Jones, who had a veteran’s day off Tuesday, returned to practice Wednesday. As seen in the open portion of practice, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and guard Justin Pugh appeared to have their veteran's day off.

Tight end Maxx Williams, who opened training camp on the non-football illness list, has not been observed participating for the last two days during the open portion as well.