Hopkins Misses Practice Again for Non-injury Related Reason

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed his second straight practice Thursday for what was listed as a non-injury related reason.

Now the mystery deepens around Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

A non-participant in Wednesday’s practice that was listed as non-injury relate, likely due to his typical veteran's day off, was again the case Thursday. Throughout the season, when there hasn’t been an injury, Hopkins and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald usually don’t practice on Wednesdays.

But it typically has lasted only one day. Players in the NFL have been known to miss practice for personal issues, but at this point there is no information regarding his absence for two consecutive days.

Fitzgerald and nose tackle Domata Peko Sr., who were both out Wednesday as non-injury related, practiced fully on Thursday.

From the list of seven players that did not practice Wednesday because of injuries, two were limited Thursday: linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring).

Those that have not practiced both days are running back Chase Edmonds (ankle), left guard Justin Pugh (calf), kicker Zane Gonzalez (back), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle).

Pugh and Edmonds were conditioning on a side field during the portion of practice open to the media. Phillips and Thompson won’t play Sunday against the Eagles.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back) and running back Jonathan Ward (shoulder) have been limited both days.

One addition to the report Thursday is outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, who was limited with a hamstring injury.

For the Eagles, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had full participation Thursday after missing Wednesday as non-injury related.

Those that did not practice both days are tackle Jack Driscoll (knee) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee)

Cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) and safety Grayland Arnold (hamstring) were limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) and defensive end Josh Sweat (shoulder) had full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Limited both days were linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (concussion) and cornerback Michael Jacquet (hamstring).

Added to the report Thursday was linebacker Shaun Bradley, who was limited with a neck injury.