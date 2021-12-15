Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    DeAndre Hopkins Getting Second Opinion on Reported Knee Injury

    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly suffered a knee injury in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
    Author:

    Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Tuesday that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was getting a MRI on his leg. 

    On Wednesday, Kingsbury said Hopkins is getting a second opinion. 

    The All-Pro wide receiver missed snaps late in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

    NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that he suffered a knee injury.

    The Cardinals just got Hopkins back from a hamstring injury that held him out of three games. He returned in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. 

    He had five catches for 54 yards in Arizona's most recent loss to Los Angeles. 

    "I won't know until he gets back with that second opinion," Kingsbury said Wednesday of Hopkins' status for this week. "So we'll wait until (then) and see."

    Read More

    The Cardinals are on a short week ahead of facing the Detroit Lions on Sunday. 

    Kingsbury also gave an update on running back James Conner and quarterback Kyler Murray this week. 

    Conner was down on the field after the final play Monday. He also had a MRI on Tuesday, according to Kingsbury.

    The running back told reporters after his two-touchdown performance that he was not worried about it, that he was pulled down "funny" and was sore. 

    "James is just kind of day-to-day at this point," Kingsbury said on Wednesday.

    Murray also returned in Chicago after missing three games, and he was hit hard at the end of Monday's contest. 

    He also said he was fine postgame. 

    "He’s still a bit sore with his injury, but no setbacks which was good," Kingsbury said on Monday.

    © Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    DeAndre Hopkins Getting Second Opinion on Reported Knee Injury

    1 minute ago
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Select Cornerback in 2022 ESPN Mock Draft

    2 hours ago
    James Conner
    News

    Arizona Cardinals: James Conner Plays 96% Snaps Monday

    19 hours ago
    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sport
    News

    Loss to Rams Came at Perfect Time for Cardinals

    19 hours ago
    © Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Standings Check-In: Cardinals in Tight Race for No. 1 Seed in NFC

    22 hours ago
    © Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Cardinals' A.J. Green Eclipses 10K Career Receiving Yards on MNF

    Dec 14, 2021
    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sport
    News

    Notable Numbers in Cardinals' 30-23 Loss to Rams

    Dec 14, 2021
    © Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
    Game Day

    Negative Plays Lead to Cardinals' Third Straight Home Loss

    Dec 14, 2021