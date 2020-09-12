Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a lot to say about what led to him negotiating his own contract, which was reported here on AllCardinals earlier this week.

Meanwhile, general manager Steve Keim introduced Hopkins following his extension during the subsequent press conference, but didn’t answer questions.

He did Friday during his weekly appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” radio show on the team’s affiliate Arizona Sports 98.7 and went into detail on what it was like talking contract with Hopkins.

First, Keim said, “The day that we traded for him, it was no secret. We made it crystal clear we wanted to address this contract and to have him for five years now is huge for a 28-year-old player who I view as in his prime. A guy that's a game-changer, can play outside, can play inside and just aside from the things that he does on the field, (it’s) the swag and the intensity he brings to our locker room to me is really what sets him apart.”

Of course, the Cardinals might have him only for four years if the final year is voided based on Hopkins achieving one of four performance triggers, meaning Keim could be negotiating again in four, or perhaps three years. But that’s a story for another day.

Keim explained what the process was like when asked about talking directly to a player rather than through an agent. He said, “It was the first thing I said when we sat down. I looked right at him in the eyes and I just said, ‘DeAndre, there's going to be some things that we're going to disagree on. And that's the way negotiations go.’ He's a smart young man, he gets it. And (I) just (said), ‘There's going to be some things said. I'm not going to say anything personal. I don't expect you to say anything personal. We're going to keep it above board and we're going to respect the process. And we're going to do our best to make sure that we get this thing done, where we can, basically take care of your needs. Yet, at the same time, give us that flexibility moving forward to continue to sign our core players to have sustainable success, which is most important.’

“And I know DeAndre understood that. He doesn't want to play on a football team without guys like (wide receiver) Larry Fitzgerald and (cornerback) Patrick Peterson. And then (running back) Kenyan Drake, [quarterback Kyler Murray], he wants to be surrounded with talent like all players do. (I said), ‘There's some gives and takes in every negotiation and the one thing you can't do is you can't get too emotional, too high or too low. And you have to remain with your eye on the prize. And that's a goal in hand that is to have a contract in place that rewards you, yet at the same time, gives us a chance to be successful.'”

Asked if it gave him an opportunity to get to know Hopkins better, Keim wholeheartedly agreed.

He said, “It certainly gave he and I an opportunity to bond, which I got to know him more as a person and it was something that I really appreciated about the process. And there were some tense moments and sometimes that we agreed to disagree. Yet, at the same time, it never got personal, we were always able to take a deep breath and to concentrate on the things that really mattered. And that's the hard part. It's uncomfortable when you sit and you talk about your own worth. That's why players and people like yourself, if you have representatives to talk about what your worth is, and to take over those uncomfortable talks.

“But listen, I've done it before with Larry Fitzgerald. And obviously, I don't have a whole lot of leverage with him and he throws me upside down and shakes every penny out of my pocket that he can. But he is another guy that is so impressive, like Hop, that they sit in and they talk with you and you'd be amazed with the little things and the details that they come up with because they're businessmen. They truly study that side of it, the CBA and the understanding of the rules and it's impressive.”

Photo: Arizona Cardinals