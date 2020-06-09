One of the highest profile moves this offseason was made by the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did the franchise make a deal for one of the most elite wide receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, but his acquisition gave them a top-10 player in the entire NFL, regardless of position, per Pro Football Focus.

That is because PFF ranked Hopkins as the No. 9 player in the league. The process to determine this top group is done by "evaluating every player on every play of each NFL season" to determine "how good they are."

Hopkins has also recently been featured on PFF's All-Clutch Team for performance under pressure. He joins left guard Justin Pugh, who made the second-team in the category, as the only Cardinals on that list.

As for the PFF50, former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell checked in at No. 36. Hopkins and Campbell are the only players to have been affiliated with the organization at one point in their careers to make the list. Arizona's All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones was a glaring omission from the list.

Hopkins was ranked fourth highest among counterparts in the NFC West. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was No. 1 on the entire list, while San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was No. 5 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was seventh.

There were two other wide receivers listed ahead of Hopkins: Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons (No. 3) and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (No. 6).

"What DeAndre Hopkins has been able to do in his NFL career with the quarterbacks he’s worked with, outside of Deshaun Watson, has been remarkable," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "He should be able to maintain strong quarterback play heading into 2020 with a new team and Kyler Murray under center."

Across the past three seasons, no wideout has garnered a higher PFF receiving grade than Hopkins, who has posted a 93.7 mark. He also has the fourth-most contested catches and has dropped an astoundingly low 11 passes on 469 targets, per PFF.