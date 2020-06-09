AllCardinals
PFF50: DeAndre Hopkins No. 9 Player in NFL

Mason Kern

One of the highest profile moves this offseason was made by the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did the franchise make a deal for one of the most elite wide receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, but his acquisition gave them a top-10 player in the entire NFL, regardless of position, per Pro Football Focus.

That is because PFF ranked Hopkins as the No. 9 player in the league. The process to determine this top group is done by "evaluating every player on every play of each NFL season" to determine "how good they are."

Hopkins has also recently been featured on PFF's All-Clutch Team for performance under pressure. He joins left guard Justin Pugh, who made the second-team in the category, as the only Cardinals on that list.

As for the PFF50, former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell checked in at No. 36. Hopkins and Campbell are the only players to have been affiliated with the organization at one point in their careers to make the list. Arizona's All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones was a glaring omission from the list.

Hopkins was ranked fourth highest among counterparts in the NFC West. Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was No. 1 on the entire list, while San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was No. 5 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was seventh.

There were two other wide receivers listed ahead of Hopkins: Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons (No. 3) and Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints  (No. 6).

"What DeAndre Hopkins has been able to do in his NFL career with the quarterbacks he’s worked with, outside of Deshaun Watson, has been remarkable," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "He should be able to maintain strong quarterback play heading into 2020 with a new team and Kyler Murray under center."

Across the past three seasons, no wideout has garnered a higher PFF receiving grade than Hopkins, who has posted a 93.7 mark. He also has the fourth-most contested catches and has dropped an astoundingly low 11 passes on 469 targets, per PFF.

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kenyan Drake a Top-15 NFL RB for Elusiveness

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake flourished after getting traded by the Miami Dolphins mid-season and was ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Focus in elusiveness.

Mason Kern

Amid Pain and Protest, It's Time for Action

‘Children are our future,’ so ‘teach them well’ and not with hate.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Leaning on Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph

With emotions roiling, Arziona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury leaned on DC Vance Joseph for guidance.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Shows Support for Team's Players

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury learning from and ‘inspired’ by listening to his players.

Howard Balzer

Kliff Kingsbury: 'I Like Having a Happy Pat P'

After a tumultuous two years with the Arizona Cardinals, cornerback Patrick Peterson is in a much happier place with the franchise.

Mason Kern

Kyler Murray Accentuating Development in Virtual Setting

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray continued to develop in a virtual setting due to the coronavirus pandemic and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has high confidence.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Have No Draft Choices Signed, But Aren't Alone

Arizona Cardinals had all draft picks signed, including Kyler Murray, by this date last year, but currently have none.

Howard Balzer

Passionate Words from Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald in the New York Times

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, a Minneapolis Native, shares raw passion and emotion in the New York Times

Howard Balzer

Former Cardinals Max Starks, Lorenzo Alexander Address Parenting and Racism

Former Arizona Cardinals Max Starks and Lorenzo Alexander share their own parental experiences with racism on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta.

Mason Kern

Is Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray an MVP Candidate in 2020?

SI.com’s Albert Breer answers question of whether Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is a dark-horse MVP candidate.

Howard Balzer