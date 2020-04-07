AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

'It'll Be Done before the Draft': Kingsbury Optimistic about Hopkins Trade Finalization

Mason Kern

The blockbuster trade between the Cardinals and Texans that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona and running back David Johnson to Houston that was reported on March 16 and announced four days later still has not been finalized. With both players pending physicals, the process is moving at a snail-like pace due in part to the strain medical personnel across the country are under due to COVID-19 along with players having access to doctors for the physical that would be acceptable by the teams.

Despite these setbacks, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is optimistic that Hopkins will officially be a member of the team before the NFL Draft goes virtual on April 23. 

"There's no concern," Kingsbury said on a videoconference with reporters on Tuesday. "Those (physicals) aren't official as far as I know at this point, but we'll get it done. There's obviously — the medical field and personnel have much bigger fish to fry at this point. It's been slower than it (normally) would be, but I have no doubts it'll be done before the draft."

General manager Steve Keim has made some seemingly successful moves on the surface this offseason. The Hopkins trade was the crown jewel of the team's free agency haul, not only because of the caliber of player he is, but because they unloaded all of Johnson's contract in the process.

"It all happened pretty quickly," Kingsbury said. "Steve called me down to his office and said we had something in the works and they worked through it and got it done. I don't want to get too far into it because it's not official yet, but obviously he's a tremendous player, has been great, has been healthy, played at a high level for a long time and so we're all excited about it."

With Arizona entering year two of the Kyler Murray era, the franchise looks to improve on the 5-10-1 record they amassed during the quarterback's rookie season. With Hopkins in the fold, it might allow passing game coordinator Tom Clements and Kingsbury to get more creative and expand out of the common 10-personnel looks from last season.

"We're not afraid to roll it out there," Kingsbury said. "But I think the first month (of 2019), it's what we felt comfortable with, with our quarterback spreading things out, being in those open sets where he could see and operate at a level we felt gave us the best chance to win. But we're going to adapt to our personnel. I felt like we did a better job of that as a staff moving forward. And whoever we have on our roster now, we'll adapt to that and put the best four guys out there that we can put out there."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kliff Kingsbury Ready to Select 'Best Available' at No. 8 in NFL Draft

There are plenty of options the Arizona Cardinals can take in the 2020 NFL Draft with their No. 8 overall selection. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury weighed in on Tuesday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Prepared to Take NFL Draft Virtual

With the NFL announcing that the draft will be conducted virtually, teams are in the process of logistically figuring out how to make it work. The Arizona Cardinals feel they're set up well.

Mason Kern

OLB Chandler Jones 'A Big Part' in DL Jordan Phillips Signing

When former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered free agency, he said four teams were in consideration for his services. The Arizona Cardinals got his signature with the help of outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Mason Kern

Texans Coach and GM Bill O'Brien Defends Trade of DeAndre Hopkins

What was the Houston Texans reasoning for trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals? General manager Bill O'Brien explains.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips on Daddy Duty for Newborn Daughter Amidst COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and his fiance had a newborn daughter eight days ago and are in parent mode amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

The Arizona Cardinals had three players featured on the NFL All-Decade Team that was announced on Monday: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Could the Arizona Cardinals select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? A breakdown of what he brings to the table.

Mason Kern

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks Will Miss 'Infectious' Energy of Joe Walker

The Arizona Cardinals lost inside linebacker Joe Walker to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency and Jordan Hicks will miss his locker-room presence

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

LB Jordan Hicks Believes Cardinals 'Improved Tremendously' with Personnel Changes

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy in the early part of the offseason before the NFL Draft and linebacker Jordan Hicks is excited about the direction of the franchise

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

NFL Draft: The Scouts' View of Alabama T Jedrick Wills

The latest NFL Draft analysis of Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with video by former NFL scout and resident analyst Marc Lillibridge. Is he a good fit for the No. 8 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals?

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55