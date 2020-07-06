It’s been that kind of offseason, one dominated by an unrelenting virus that some still believe will magically disappear and protests about systemic racism in our society that will now likely result in the football team based in the nation's capital changing its nickname.

Aside from the draft, there hasn’t been a lot of time to focus on just football. Virtual interviews with coaches and players throughout the league certainly included football issues, while also having large swaths of discussion about those overwhelming aforementioned stories.

Not surprising, all of this is reflected in the last Monday Morning Quarterback by SI.com’s Albert Breer before the scheduled beginning of training camps at the end of this month.

In his Ten Takeaways recapping, in his words, “an NFL offseason consumed coronavirus,” only two were strictly football related. And one has been a constant topic since that mid-March day when the NFL world was rocked by the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals from the Houston Texans.

Labeling it “the most compelling trade of this offseason” (I nearly argued it was the most compelling player switch of the offseason, but it’s tough to argue against Tom Brady), Breer wrote the following:

“There are a bunch of reasons why the Texans did it, and we don’t need to rehash every single one of them (money, practice habits and fit were among them). What’s interesting to me is where it leaves both teams. The Texans now find their foundation more through the lines of scrimmage than at any point in Bill O’Brien’s six years there, and I think in that way the roster’s makeup is more in line with his belief system than it ever has been. That doesn’t mean it’s the best roster he’s had. But I do believe it’s a pretty balanced team that should position Deshaun Watson well going into Year Four. “Meanwhile, on the other end, you have the Cardinals doing what the Rams, Eagles and Chiefs did the last few years, in trying to capitalize on a highly-drafted quarterback playing on a rookie deal, and loading up Kyler Murray’s arsenal (Hopkins joins Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and three receivers from the 2019 draft). How does this play out? I can’t wait to see.”

He is not alone.

Follow this link to read Breer's entire MMQB column.