DeAndre Hopkins still has not forgotten Jan. 12, 2020.

It is the day when his Houston Texans flew to Kansas City, where the Chiefs hosted the AFC Divisional Round playoff matchup. Hopkins gave the Texans a cruel reminder when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension making the 12 total years through 2031 worth up to a reported $503 million with incentives, the largest in NFL history.

"24 reasons why Mahomes deserves that," Hopkins tweeted Tuesday. 0 doubts he will win more Super Bowls."

The numeric references are in relation to that very AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Chiefs and Texans. Houston had stormed out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter, only to have Mahomes lead an enormous comeback to win 51-31. It led to the Chiefs inevitably winning the Super Bowl.

For his effort, Hopkins led the Texans — and was second for the whole game behind Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — in receiving yards with 118 on nine receptions (13.1 per catch).

In the quarterback battle, Mahomes completed 23-of-35 passes (65.7 percent) for 321 yards and five touchdowns compared to Houston's Deshaun Watson completing 31-of-52 throws (59.6 percent) for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins was traded from the Texans to the Arizona Cardinals in mid-March in an agreement that brought running back David Johnson to Houston. Arizona did not give up a first-round draft pick in the deal, instead forking over a 2020 second-rounder and 2021 fourth-rounder. Meanwhile, the Cardinals also received an additional 2020 fourth-round pick that resulted in LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence being selected with the No. 131 overall pick and No. 25 pick in the round.

Hopkins found his opportunity to troll the Texans and he took full advantage.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
alexweiner
alexweiner

I was in shock when Houston went up that big and I was less in shock when Kansas City came back. What a dagger here from Hopkins.

