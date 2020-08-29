Following the conclusion of the Arizona Cardinals Red & White scrimmage Friday, players were thrust back into a negative reality amid a country in turmoil with social justice issues political divisiveness. It got bleaker Friday evening, as the family of Black actor Chadwick Boseman announced he passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, 43, played in several major roles throughout his acting career. Since his diagnosis with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, he played in 10 roles: "Gods of Egypt" (2016); "Captain America: Civil War" (2016); "Message from the King" (2016); "Marshall" (2017); "Black Panther" (2018); "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018); "Avengers: Endgame" (2019); "21 Bridges" (2019); "Da 5 Bloods" (2020); "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (2020).

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the family announced on his Twitter profile Friday evening. "Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to Stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.

"All were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for the love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Following that post, several Cardinals players shared their immediate reactions by quote tweeting and sharing their thoughts.

"Can’t believe this, thought I’d be watching him in films for many years to come!" Outside linebacker Devon Kennard wrote. Thank you [Boseman] for your incredible work while you were on this earth!"

Added offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum: "Speechless..."

Some Cardinals players simply paid their condolences by adding their voices to the discussion.

"Rest In Peace Chadwick Boseman," outside linebacker Haason Reddick wrote.

Quarterback Kyler Murray, arguably the face of the franchise, also reached out with positive sentiments.

"R.I.P BLACK KING!" He wrote.

All of these messages were retweeted by the team's own Twitter page, although no statement has been generated at this time.

Boseman's passing coincides on the day of the MLB's decision to make Aug. 28 Jackie Robinson Day. Coincidentally, Boseman played the role of Robinson in the 2013 film "42."