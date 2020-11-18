The debate has been raging since the improbable ending of Sunday’s Cardinals win over the Buffalo Bills.

The question being asked: What was more impressive, the catch by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins or the escape from danger and throw by quarterback Kyler Murray?

There is no easy answer.

One reality is that we have come to expect the Houdini-like escapes that Murray is capable of and what he did to evade Bills defensive end Mario Addison running to his left and then launch the pass in the perfect spot for Hopkins to go up for it.

Of course, we have also come to expect extraordinary catches during the career of Hopkins, who must have claws for hands and virtually never drops a pass.

It also can’t be overlooked that the Cardinals, as well as all teams, practice potential game-saving plays. Of course, all teams don’t have Murray and Hopkins.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the play didn’t go they way he expected. He said, “Our No. 1 receiver that we normally hit is kind of coming across the field. We roll out to our left and try to hit him, but we saw Hop over there and basically said, ‘Hey, if you like the look on Hop, take that shot.’ And Kyler made the play, did a tremendous job of escaping and buying time and put a perfect throw up there. But we’ve practiced that play for two years in game situations. And this is the first time we ran it in a game.”

Murray told Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio/CBS Sports Network, “It’s a play we work on every week. It was designed to roll left. They did a good job containing me, or trying to at least. At that point, it was just me and D-Hop on the field. I locked in on D-Hop, I let it go and knew it would be a catchable ball when it left my hand. That’s why he is who he is and he did the rest."

Asked if he believes other NFL quarterbacks could have pulled the throw off, Murray said, "The difficulty of the throw; it just seemed normal to me. It's definitely hard to do, especially to get outside the rusher. I think a lot of QBs don't get outside of him and the play's dead."

While many have noted that good fortune was shining on the Cardinals, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said some might think it was a lucky play, but it wasn’t.

“To get the ball to the right spot, that takes tremendous skill and savvy to get that done,” Carroll said.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries agreed and seemed to be leaning to Hopkins in the debate, saying, "That's the only time I've ever seen it (a Hail Mary) not be luck. He went up and took that ball."

Hmmm. That makes it even more confusing, which means only one thing: We’ll take a cop-out on this one and call it a dead heat.