SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Debate: What was Better, DeAndre Hopkins Catch or Kyler Murray Escape and Pass?

Howard Balzer

The debate has been raging since the improbable ending of Sunday’s Cardinals win over the Buffalo Bills.

The question being asked: What was more impressive, the catch by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins or the escape from danger and throw by quarterback Kyler Murray?

There is no easy answer.

One reality is that we have come to expect the Houdini-like escapes that Murray is capable of and what he did to evade Bills defensive end Mario Addison running to his left and then launch the pass in the perfect spot for Hopkins to go up for it.

Of course, we have also come to expect extraordinary catches during the career of Hopkins, who must have claws for hands and virtually never drops a pass.

It also can’t be overlooked that the Cardinals, as well as all teams, practice potential game-saving plays. Of course, all teams don’t have Murray and Hopkins.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the play didn’t go they way he expected. He said, “Our No. 1 receiver that we normally hit is kind of coming across the field. We roll out to our left and try to hit him, but we saw Hop over there and basically said, ‘Hey, if you like the look on Hop, take that shot.’ And Kyler made the play, did a tremendous job of escaping and buying time and put a perfect throw up there. But we’ve practiced that play for two years in game situations. And this is the first time we ran it in a game.”

Murray told Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio/CBS Sports Network, “It’s a play we work on every week. It was designed to roll left. They did a good job containing me, or trying to at least. At that point, it was just me and D-Hop on the field. I locked in on D-Hop, I let it go and knew it would be a catchable ball when it left my hand. That’s why he is who he is and he did the rest."

Asked if he believes other NFL quarterbacks could have pulled the throw off, Murray said, "The difficulty of the throw; it just seemed normal to me. It's definitely hard to do, especially to get outside the rusher. I think a lot of QBs don't get outside of him and the play's dead."

While many have noted that good fortune was shining on the Cardinals, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said some might think it was a lucky play, but it wasn’t.

“To get the ball to the right spot, that takes tremendous skill and savvy to get that done,” Carroll said.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries agreed and seemed to be leaning to Hopkins in the debate, saying, "That's the only time I've ever seen it (a Hail Mary) not be luck. He went up and took that ball."

Hmmm. That makes it even more confusing, which means only one thing: We’ll take a cop-out on this one and call it a dead heat.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyler Murray, Patrick Peterson Never Doubted Cardinals in Win

Arizona Cardinals grab win over Buffalo Bills in final seconds.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Jordan Phillips Returns to Practice; Prince Amukamara Protected

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips returned to practice, while practice-squad cornerback Prince Amukamara was protected.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Sign ILBs Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered defensive depth on the practice squad with additions of Stephone Anthony and Terrance Smith.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Crowded

The Arizona Cardinals injury report is crowded Monday with a game against Seattle only three days away.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals: 11 Play All Scrimmage Snaps Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals had 73 offensive and defensive snaps Sunday against Buffalo and six on offense and five on defense played them all.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Using Momentum to Refocus for Seattle

Arizona Cardinals won in dramatic fashion thanks to the heroics of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, but the focus is on the Seahawks.

Alex Weiner

Hopkins 'Special Play' Indicative of Cardinals Improvement

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills on a Hail Mary Sunday, a play that is indicative of the trajectory of the franchise.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Continues Hitting Milestones

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray continues assault on NFL record book.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

DeAndre Hopkins on Game-Winning Catch: 'This is No. 1'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ends a bizarre afternoon with a catch for the ages.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Murray, Hopkins Save Cardinals With Wild Hail Mary Win

The Arizona Cardinals escaped with a victory over the Buffalo Bills Sunday on a completed Hail Mary between WR DeAndre Hopkins and QB Kyler Murray.

Mason Kern