With Decision Looming, Fitzgerald Reaches Out to New Position Coach Jefferson

While Shawn Jefferson familiarizes himself with new personnel in the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver room after being officially announced as the team's position coach on Jan. 25, he is currently doing so uncertain of the status of veteran and potential future first-ballot Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.

The 37-year-old receiver is set to enter unrestricted free agency and is facing the decision of continuing on with the process, and his career, in search of a new deal with either the Cardinals or another franchise — he has never played for any other team in his NFL career — or hang up his cleats and retire.

While Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner fueled the fire at the conclusion of the season following the team's last game, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, by posting what appeared to a be a goodbye message via a selfie with Fitzgerald on social media, he has affirmed his stance on several occasions that no decision has been made.

When Jefferson's hiring was announced at the end of January, though, Fitzgerald made sure to reach out.

"When I got here, they announced that I accepted a job here, he texted me and said, 'Hey coach, looking forward to meeting with you, talking with you,' and stuff like that," Jefferson said via an introductory Zoom press conference on Tuesday. "And that was the extent of our conversation. I have no insight on what he's going to do, where he's leaning, anything like that.

"I thought it was very classy of him calling and congratulating me and he told me we would find time to talk whenever he has time. This is the offseason period and I try not to bother guys during this time, but as we all know, this kid is the ultimate professional. And I'm just looking forward to talking with him."

In 13 games played last year, Fitzgerald accumulated 409 receiving yards and one touchdown on 54 catches. For his career, he is up to 17,492 yards through the air on 1,432 receptions, while also adding 121 scores. He is behind only Jerry Rice (22,895) as the NFL's all-time leader in receiving yards.

By season's end, Fitzgerald was feeling the effects of his 17th season in the NFL and missed the team's final game with a groin injury.

"Thirty-seven, played a lot of games, so I wouldn't say I feel great," he said at the end of December. "But every day it's getting a little better."

At a recent golf event in Arizona, Fitzgerald told reporters that he is now fully recovered from the injury, but still has not made any decisions regarding his football future.