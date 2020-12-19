Can Cardinals Defense Put a Hurt on Eagles QB Hurts?

In one weird way, the Cardinals’ crucial game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday is similar to what they faced last Sunday with another NFC East team.

Several weeks ago, the back-to-back games against the New York Giants and Eagles looked like a breather in the schedule between a game against the Los Angeles Rams and the two final games against division teams, the San Francisco 49ers and Rams again.

The perspective of the game against the Giants changed after they won four consecutive games including one the week before playing the Cardinals against the Seattle Seahawks.

It helped last Sunday that the defense was able to tee off on compromised quarterback Daniel Jones, as the Giants were never able to get their offense going, crossing midfield only once on the touchdown drive they had that produced their only points in a 26-7 Arizona victory.

Meanwhile, the feel of this week’s game wasn’t altered until head coach Doug Pederson decided to bench an under-siege quarterback Carson Wentz, who was sacked 50 times behind a line that this week will be playing its 13th different offensive line combination in 14 games.

Enter Jalen Hurts, who helped mitigate the line issues with his mobility that not only gets him out of harm’s way against the pass rush, but can also result in positive yards.

Hurts rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries and attempted 30 passes without a sack. Running back Miles Sanders had an 82-yard touchdown run, but totaled just 33 yards on his other 13 attempts. Despite the positives, Hurts lost a fumble and the Eagles converted only 4 of 13 third downs.

He ran for first downs on three third-down attempts and one fourth-and-1, while throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery on fourth-and-2. However, he was short on a third-and-4 run and stopped on a fourth-and-1 and his last four third-down pass attempts were incomplete.

Still, he provides a challenge for the Cardinals defense.

As defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said this week, “With Jalen being at quarterback, Doug's done a great job of switching the offense to more of college-style boots and quarterback zone-reads, quick-gain screens and it's worked. He played a great defense in New Orleans last weekend, and you can see where that defense was kind of unsettled at times.

“Doug did a great job on quarterback runs, high red-zone quarterback runs, empty quarterback runs. He did some things that wasn't conventional, and that kept New Orleans at bay, obviously with Jason's legs. The third downs were hard to contain him. He ran for (first downs on) three third downs, which is huge in a football game. He ran for seven first downs total. So when you add an element of a quarterback who has legs like that, it makes it hard to settle in and play clean.”

For a so-called “game within the game,” Joseph has been employing a “jet” package that has all linebackers, usually on third down.

“What makes it work is it's a bunch of guys who can rush and drop and cover, so you don't know who's rushing, who's dropping, who's covering,” Joseph said. “And we can run our entire package from that group. The last couple weeks, we've tried to run it out there and put it to use on third downs, but most teams are running screens and kind of avoiding the package and that's what they should do. It's almost impossible to count because it's so many like bodies, you can't name who are the big four or even the big three. That makes it effective. So hopefully we have a chance in the future here to put it back on the field on third downs.”

Pederson has been impressed and hopes Hurts and the offense will be able to handle it.

“It is a challenge,” he said. “It's a unique defensive call by them. They put all linebackers on the field with their defensive back guys and it's all speed rush. They don't bring them all every time. They drop guys out. They present eight-man pressure looks, seven-man pressure looks, and six-man pressure looks. It can be a little bit challenging, and it is challenging to try to decipher the code, but we do the best we can. We go in with the protection plan we have and execute it and try to eliminate as much confusion as possible.”

Prior to starting last week, Pederson noted that Hurts gave the offense “a spark.” It was clearly more of that in the win over the Saints.

So, what does Pederson hope will happen this week?

“I'm hoping the spark is a little bit brighter and more of a flame now and obviously coming off a win, we've got to continue to play well. He gave us the spark that I was looking for obviously and I think the team was looking for and we've got to do it again. Just like I said earlier, we've got to kind of reset.

“This is another good football team we're playing this weekend and we got to do it again, we've got to do it all over again. We want to keep that spark or that flame lit, and we want to use that as momentum as we finish up these next three weeks.”

From the Cardinals perspective, their goal will be to douse that flame more often than not and emerge with a win that is likely paramount if they are to be a playoff team.