Cardinals Concerned No Fans Makes it Easier for Opponents to Hear Defensive Calls

Alex Weiner

Fourth quarter, tie game, less than two minutes on the clock, the home team has the ball. The defense forced a third down and the noise is deafening in the indoor, domed stadium. 

The defense’s middle linebacker is trying to get his calls out. It is difficult to even hear what the defensive coordinator is saying in his helmet, and relaying the message to his fellow defenders is vital to stopping the offense in its tracks. The crescendo peaks as the ball is snapped.

What if that whole situation is silent? 

That may be closer to the truth than the latter to start the 2020 season as several teams will play without fans for at least the first portion of the season. 

The Cardinals are one of those teams, as they announced there will be no fans attending “at least” the first two home games at State Farm Stadium. 

The Cardinals Week 1 matchup in Santa Clara against the San Francisco 49ers will also have no fans. 

Week 4 might be the team’s first experience with fans. The Carolina Panthers will not allow spectators in their first home game, but after that is still unannounced.

In games where there will be no fans screaming, the Cardinals will likely be able to hear their own calls very easily on defense. Perhaps too easily.

Stealing calls in football, like stealing signs in baseball, is a tactic to earn an advantage on the field if the opponents aren't careful (doing this with cameras is another issue). But, without crowd noise, stealing signals could ramp up and the Cardinals are wary of this.

"I think from our perspective on defense, with no crowd noise, your calls and your signals all those things, you have to be careful that you are not giving them away in the first quarter so that in the fourth quarter you cannot use those same signals," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Wednesday. "So, I think schematically for us it's more of an issue versus anything else there."

Linebacker Jordan Hicks may be giving out a lot of those calls this season. He is not nearly as worried about the issue as his coordinator, but it is something to monitor.

"I know they're making a deal about communication and everybody's got to be locked into the snap count and people trying to steal calls from the defense," Hicks said Wednesday. "I think it goes both ways. I think if it gets to that point, there's got to be some creativity in trying to try to mask some of those calls, but that's nothing that hasn't been done before both offensively and defensively. I don't think it affects too much. When it all unfolds, we'll see what happens."

Joseph also pointed out other factors resulting from the lack of fans including the loss of true home-field advantage and less adversity for visiting teams. 

Several players throughout camp have discussed how odd it will feel to play without fans with Hicks saying the team will need to create its own energy. 

Rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons shared that his first ever NFL game will be different then what he dreamed of, as he will be taking the field in Glendale without the roar of the crowd greeting their team’s highest draft pick of 2020. 

But, on Wednesday the Cardinals focused more on how this will directly affect their ability to call plays effectively on the field, a concern that they have less than two weeks to figure out. 

