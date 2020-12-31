'Still an NFL Quarterback': Cardinals React to Facing John Wolford

The Arizona Cardinals are focused on their own adjustments more than who is starting at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

John Wolford's professional football journey has led him from going undrafted out of Wake Forest, getting cut from the New York Jets practice squad, playing for the Arizona Hotshots in the now defunct Alliance of American Football and making it onto another practice squad.

On Sunday, he will start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals in what is one of the most important games for both teams since their respective relocations from St. Louis.

Why? Well, the Rams need a win over Arizona or a Chicago Bears loss to the Green Bay Packers to secure a playoff spot. The Cardinals simply need a win for postseason qualification.

Jared Goff, the Rams starting quarterback, played well against the Cardinals in a Week 13 victory, but he is out after having surgery to repair a broken right thumb earlier this week. In his stead will be Wolford, who has yet to take a regular-season NFL snap in his career.

Multiple Cardinals defenders spoke to the media this week and stressed that they are not approaching Sunday's game with any less intensity. The season's continuation is at stake and Wolford has gotten this far for a reason.

"No matter what, you have got to focus on yourself," outside linebacker Markus Golden said Wednesday. "You have got to go out there and know your job and know we have to execute. But, at the same time, (Wolford) being a backup, he's still an NFL player. He's over there for a reason and I bet he's excited to get this chance."

Wolford has excelled at each level before the NFL.

In college, he was a four-year starter for the Demon Deacons and earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2017. When he got to the AAF, he won two Offensive Player of the Week awards in seven starts.

Golden said he has been able to watch some of Wolford's tape and sees what has made him successful before.

"He can run a little bit, got a little juice, can throw the ball, so he's a good player," Golden said. "He's a good quarterback. You've got to know your job this weekend. Know what we're going to do each play and get out there and compete."

A dual threat, Wolford ran a lot in college, tallying 140 rushes for 683 yards during his senior year. He has also mimicked opposing quarterbacks on the scout team in Rams practices.

Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks made the case that the Rams offense may not change very much under Wolford compared to Goff. He was with the practice squad for all of 2019 and served essentially as third-string behind Goff and backup Blake Bortles — who the Rams signed off the Denver Broncos practice squad this week as contingency depth.

After a second season behind Goff, Wolford has had plenty of time to study and work in the Rams system. Plus, Week 17 may be a bit late to start shifting the scheme.

"The offense that they have, the situation with it being Week 17 with them in the same situation we're at needing this win, I would imagine that they probably wouldn't have to change much," Hicks said Tuesday. "We can watch as much film and search and dig for [Wolford] and try and get tips and things like that, but, at the end of the day, the things that have been hurting us on defense is execution."

Wolford may be the first quarterback to debut with a new team in Week 17 with a playoff berth on the line since Kyle Orton with Dallas in 2013, but Rams head coach Sean McVay has faith that his backup can fill in.

"John has a good skillset," McVay said Wednesday. "You don't want to get too far away from what you've done, being considerate of the other 10 players around him . . . Each guy has a creativity to his game, but I think he'll do a nice job distributing and making nice decisions."

Goff passed for 351 yards when the teams played Dec. 6 and the Rams were an excellent 9-for-15 on third downs, allowing them to continuously extend drives. The Cardinals know they have plenty to work on this week no matter who is throwing the ball on the other side.