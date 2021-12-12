Arizona Cardinals Marcus Robertson Won’t Coach Monday

Cardinals' defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson is unavailable for Monday night’s game because of COVID-19 protocols.

For the third time this season, the Arizona Cardinals will be without one of their coaches for a game.

The team announced Sunday morning that defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson won’t be present for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because of COVID-19 protocols.

That is presumed to be linked to a positive test for the coronavirus.

Robertson’s responsibilities will be covered by other members of the defensive coaching staff.

Two days before the Week 6 game in Cleveland, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner were found to have tested positive and did not travel for the game against the Browns.

Turner returned to the team the next Friday, while Kingsbury was cleared on the morning of the Week 7 game against the Houston Texans.

Absent for the Week 9 game in San Francisco were special-teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers, running backs coach James Saxon and assistant offensive line coach Brian Natkin.

The news on Robertson comes at the end of a week in which running back Jonathan Ward was activated Thursday from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That left the team with no players on the reserve list, something of a rarity since training camp opened.

Since rookies reported on July 23, there have been only 46 days of 142 where the team has had no players on the reserve/COVID list. There have been 23 players that have spent multiple days on reserve a combined 26 times.

Players have been unavailable for a combined 13 regular-season games, although Ward might not have played while in concussion protocol for last week’s game against the Bears. He returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but fully participated Saturday.