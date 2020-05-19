Corey Peters 'Excited' about Defensive Line Additions

When asked to evaluate the Arizona Cardinals defensive line performance last season, captain Corey Peters does not pull punches.

In fact, he wants to let the world know that the group was subpar.

"I think the first thing we need to acknowledge is that last year, we failed as a unit," he said on Friday. "We failed as a team, too."

General manager Steve Keim left every press box after a Cardinals game thinking about how he could fix the issue. He wanted to give defensive coordinator Vance Joseph some help. It is hard to perform well if you do not have the adequate talent to do so.

In free agency and the NFL Draft, the Cardinals strategically targeted the defensive trenches and supplemented there major need. They snatched an immediate impact player in Jordan Phillips from the Buffalo Bills while also adding a depth piece in Trevon Coley from the Indianapolis Colts.

They drafted two defensive lineman in the fourth round: Utah's Leki Fotu and LSU's Rashard Lawrence. Now overhauled, Peters has reason to be (cautiously) optimistic.

"I'm very happy with the changes they've made," he said. "They've brought in some talent. Jordan Phillips, a proven player in the league, somebody that's going to be able to contribute right away. And then the two draft picks, I think that was a great addition.

"I'm really anxious to get back into a training camp setting and see what we've got. Right now everything looks good on paper, but we really have to click and figure out how we're going to play together and work off of each other. And that's the best way to have success. And only practicing and getting that time together is going to really be the tell for that."

In Joseph's 3-4 attack-front scheme, defensive linemen are expected to be versatile enough to play anywhere along the line. At least, that is the goal. Peters said the team struggled with that at times last year, especially when the injuries began to pile up.

This season, it could be a strength. The vastly different body types that each guy brings to the table should help create a more potent attack. It might even aid in freeing up pass rushing linebacker threats like sack master Chandler Jones and recently-acquired Devon Kennard.

"I think if you look at what we did in the draft and the depth we built along the line, flexibility has probably been the main focus of the team," Peters said. "That just seems like what they're going for. I'm excited about the d-line. We've spoken about being able to play multiple positions on the d-line and guys being able to interchange here and there. I'm excited about that opportunity and I'm excited to see what it looks like."