Cardinals Defensive Line Ranked Dead Last by NESN

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle and team captain Corey Peters will be one of the first to tell you that the defensive line position group faltered last year.

"The first thing we need to acknowledge is, last year, we failed as a unit," he previously told reporters. "We failed as a team, too."

Most of the pass-rushing threat under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's 3-4 attack scheme is generated by the linebackers. Namely, All-Pro Chandler Jones.

The team retooled via the additions of Jordan Phillips — who is expected to be an immediate contributor after a breakout campaign last season for the Buffalo Bills — in free agency as well as using both fourth-round draft picks on defensive linemen Leki Fotu (Utah) and Rashard Lawrence (LSU. Former Indianapolis Colt Trevon Coley also signed and will be a rotational player, while the franchise re-signed Jonathan Bullard.

In the process, the Cardinals lost two of their defensive linemen to other teams in free agency: Rodney Gunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Kerr (Carolina Panthers).

Despite the turnover, the organization's unit was pegged dead last at No. 32 in the New England Sports Network (NESN) rankings published Wednesday.

"Phillips is coming off a career year in Buffalo with 9.5 sacks," NESN's Sean McGuire wrote. "But the Cardinals don’t have much else to offer on the defensive line."

The network's ranking process states "teams were evaluated on the overall position, including both interior linemen and defensive ends. The top six (for 3-4 defense) or eight (for 4-3 defense) linemen on each team’s depth chart, courtesy of ESPN, were included."

See the full list here.

