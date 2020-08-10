Fourth in a series of Cardinals unit analysis as on-field training camp work approaches, following special teams, secondary and linebackers.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Projected starters: DE Jordan Phillips, DE Zach Allen, NT Corey Peters

Solid backups: DE Jonathan Bullard, DE Rashard Lawrence, DE Trevon Coley, NT Miles Brown, NT Leki Fotu

On the bubble: DE Michael Dogbe, DE Adam Shuler

Competition in camp will be fierce with eight potentially productive players vying for six, or at most seven, jobs. There will also be a battle for one of the starting end spots likely between Zach Allen, Rashard Lawrence and perhaps Jonathan Bullard. However, the reality is that the defensive line is generally the NFL unit that rotates players the most.

Peters played 71 percent of the overall defensive snaps last season and managed 47 tackles with six for loss and an identical number of quarterback hits.

Last season, this unit was victimized by injuries, especially at the end of the year. Allen played in only four games, but is a player to watch closely. He and Bullard were on reserve/injured when the season ended. Late in the season, Zach Kerr and Caraun Reid were starting and both did not return. Kerr is now in Carolina while Reid landed in Jacksonville.

The addition of Phillips, who had 9.5 sacks in Buffalo last season, is a plus, as are the additions of Fotu and Lawrence, both selected in the fourth round of this year’s draft out of Utah and LSU, respectively.

Coley was also signed to compete and possibly provide depth after spending last season in Indianapolis, along with Brown, a 2019 undrafted free agent who spent part of the season on the practice squad and played in nine games. Coley will be trying to wrestle the backup nose tackle job away from Fotu, but it would be a surprise if the rookie didn’t earn that spot.

Next up: OFFENSIVE LINE