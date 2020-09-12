Cardinals Keeping TE George Kittle on the Mind

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has 49ers tight end George Kittle embedded in his brain.

That’s all anyone wanted to talk about this week as the Cardinals prepared to play the 49ers Sunday. That, along with how poorly the Cardinals defended tight ends league-wide last season.

Yet, there’s one reality in pro football: Most defenses have trouble against excellent tight ends, who are often physical mismatches for the players they line up against.

Consider that Kittle missed one game against the Cardinals last season and caught six passes for 79 yards in the other. Notably, his average in the 13 other games he played was remarkably similar; 6.1 receptions for 74.9 yards.

Earlier this week, Joseph agreed with the assessment while expounding on what makes the successful NFL tight ends special.

He said, “Tight ends are unique because they're part of the run and pass game. If it's first-and-10 and they're in a two-back set with one tight end, no one's thinking double a tight end. They get more fair matchups than anybody on the field because of who they are and where they play. On third downs you can have a plan to double tight ends, but on first, second down those guys can make plays because they can get matched up on inside linebackers that are too slow to cover him or a safety who's too small to cover those guys.”

Relating it to the 49ers, Joseph amplified his statement, saying, “The problem with tight ends in this league on first, second down especially, they get fair matchups because you can't be in two-shell, you can't be in double tight ends because first down is a running down for most teams, especially San Fran. They do a great job of running the football, but also using their play-action pass to free him up. When you see him in play-pass, he's usually wide open because most guys are playing and reading their run keys.”

In his tight end primer, and while thinking about the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Kittle, Joseph added, “Tight ends are tough because of where they play and who they are. Most tight ends now are big guys who can run, who can also block a little bit, but they're big receivers who get fair matchups versus slower linebackers or smaller safeties, so you have to have a plan on first and second down to slow those guys down.”

Joseph then got to the meat of the issue, which occurs if a defensive plan tries too hard to contain a guy like Kittle.

“You can't push your entire game plan toward stopping the tight end and that's what's tough in my chair,” he said. “We can do that, but give up 200 yards rushing. You have to pick your poison and obviously by down and distance have some calls that can take away the great tight end.”

It will be an intriguing game within a game Sunday. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) is out, and rookie first-round draft pick Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) is questionable, so lacking a top-shelf wide receiver corps, Joseph is expecting a heavy dose of Kittle and the San Francisco ground game.

He will likely have a few packages designed to contain Kittle. On first and second down, it could be inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell or safety Budda Baker, although it’s important to have Campbell available for run defense.

On third down, we might see the unveiling of rookie Isaiah Simmons, who has the speed and size (6-foot-4, 238 pounds) to defend Kittle. He just doesn’t have the experience yet. But he has to start getting it at some point, so what better time than against one of the best the league has to offer.