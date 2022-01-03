Arizona Cardinals: Snap Counts on Defense Tells the Story

Because of injuries and COVID, numerous Cardinals defensive players had roles Sunday they haven’t had all season.

Is it an understatement to say that Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is a master of implementing packages and looks necessitated by personnel shortages?

Probably not.

There were occasions in 2020 where the defense featured no defensive linemen and all linebackers and defensive backs because of injuries. That’s merely one example.

Sunday in Dallas was another.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was out and defensive end Zach Allen was playing on an injured ankle. Linebackers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard are on reserve/COVID-19. Cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Robert Alford (reserve/injured) were unavailable.

Voila! Linebackers Victor Dimukeje (45%), Dennis Gardeck (39%) and Zaven Collins (30%) had prominent roles with Collins featured on the outside. Inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo returned from reserve/injured and played 16% of the snaps.

In the secondary, Kevin Peterson played a staggering 92% of the snaps and Antonio Hamilton 61%. Four Cowboys receivers (Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson) averaged a combined 9.3 yards on their 15 catches. Cooper managed only 18 yards on three receptions, although he did have a 4-yard touchdown.

As was said after the game, the plan was put in place and the players executed it.

Other snapshots: Linebacker Joe Walker, whose snaps had been growing, didn’t get on the field for any defensive snaps ... The Cardinals opened the game with three tight ends and only one wide receiver, Greg Dortch. Dortch ran for 24 yards and later had a reception for 10 yards in his 17 offensive snaps ... The Cardinals had six players active on the defensive line, so the numbers created a situation where quarterback Trace McSorley was active as the third quarterback. Defensive tackle Zach Kerr was the only one of the six inactive players that wasn’t on the injury report last week.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (76 snaps, 17 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 76/100

Did not play: Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 61/80; Eno Benjamin 9/12; Jonathan Ward 8/11

Inactive: James Conner

Wide receivers: Christian Kirk 68/89; A.J. Green 61/80; Antoine Wesley 43/57; Greg Dortch 17/22; Andy Isabella 4/5

Inactive: Rondale Moore. Reserve/injured: DeAndre Hopkins

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 69/91; Darrell Daniels 32/42; David Wells 8/11

Inactive: Demetrius Harris. Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: LT Kelvin Beachum, LG Justin Pugh, C Rodney Hudson, RG Max Garcia, RT Josh Jones 76/100

Did not play: G Sean Harlow; T Josh Miles; C Marcus Henry (also did not play any snaps on special teams). Reserve/COVID-19: T D.J. Humphries. Reserve/injured: G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (64 snaps, 19 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 42/66; NT Corey Peters 31/48; DT Leki Fotu 27/42; NT Rashard Lawrence 22/34; DE Michael Dogbe 16/25; DT Josh Mauro 8/12

Inactive: DT Jordan Phillips; DT Zach Kerr. Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks, ILB Isaiah Simmons 64/100; OLB Chandler Jones 56/88; OLB Victor Dimukeje 29/45; OLB Dennis Gardeck 25/39; OLB Zaven Collins 19/30; ILB Tanner Vallejo 10/16

Did not play: ILB Joe Walker. Reserve/COVID-19: OLB Markus Golden; OLB Devon Kennard. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr. 64/100; S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson 63/98; CB Kevin Peterson 59/92; CB Antonio Hamilton 39/61; S Deionte Thompson 3/5

Did not play: CB Jace Whittaker; S Chris Banjo; S Charles Washington. Inactive: CB Marcio Wilson. Reserve/COVID-19: CB Breon Borders. Reserve/injured: CB Robert Alford; S James Wiggins

SPECIAL TEAMS (26 snaps, 32 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck, LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo, S Charles Washington 21/81; RB Jonathan Ward, LB Tanner Vallejo 18/69; LB Zaven Collins, S Deionte Thompson 14/54; TE Darrell Daniels, LB Victor Dimukeje 12/46; K Matt Prater 11/42; P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer, S Jalen Thompson 9/35; DT Leki Fotu 8/31; T Kelvin Beachum, T Josh Jones, T Josh Miles, G Justin Pugh, G Max Garcia, G Sean Harlow, CB Antonio Hamilton 5/19; WR/RS Christian Kirk, WR/RS Greg Dortch, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Kevin Peterson, CB Jace Whittaker 4/15; DE Michael Dogbe, DT Josh Mauro, NT Rashard Lawrence, LB Jordan Hicks 3/12; TE David Wells 1/4