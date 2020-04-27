The Skinny on Defensive UDFAs Agreeing to Terms with Cardinals

The Cardinals announced contract agreements with 21 undrafted free agents Monday, including 14 that we reported Sunday night. None will count against the active roster until they officially sign. Including the free agents and six draft choices, the Cardinals now have 93 players, meaning three on the previous roster will have to be released to be at the offseason maximum of 90 players.

Overall, the breakdown of players added were as follows: five wide receivers; four cornerbacks and offensive linemen; two running backs, tight ends and defensive ends; and one linebacker and safety. That’s 13 offensive players and eight on defense.

Players that we reported previously have asterisks in front of their name. Agreeing to terms were:

SMU TE *Ryan Becker, Wake Forest T *Jake Benzinger, Youngstown State WR Jermiah Braswell, Kentucky DE *T.J. Carter, Holy Cross G/T *Jackson Dennis, Findlay G *Drew Dickinson, Virginia Tech S *Reggie Floyd, Penn State G *Steven Gonzalez, Portland State RB Sirgeo Hoffman, San Diego State TE *Parker Houston, Towson WR *Shane Leatherbury, Air Force CB *Zane Lewis, Cincinnati WR Rashad Medaris, Shepherd WR Devin Phelps, Florida DE *Adam Shuler, Kansas State LB Reggie Walker, Hawaii WR JoJo Ward, Central Michigan RB *Jonathan Ward, Arizona CB *Jace Whittaker, Albany CB *Jarren Williams, Liberty CB Bejour Wilson

Following is bio information on the defensive players:

Carter (6-4, 289) totaled 71 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, five passes defensed and 10 quarterback hurries in 50 games (28 starts) during his collegiate career. He was part of a senior class that advanced to four consecutive bowl games and won 32 games, the most wins during a four-year span by Kentucky since 1949-52. A Mableton, GA native, Carter played 13 games (12 starts) and had a career-high 26 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks as a senior in 2019.

Floyd (6-0, 222) played in 51 games (36 starts) as a three-year starter and totaled 230 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five interceptions and two forced fumbles for the Hokies. The two-year captain played in 13 games (11 starts) as a senior in 2019 and recorded 69 tackles, one tackle for loss and eight passes defended. A Manassas, VA native, Floyd started all 13 games played and had a career-high 88 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions as a junior in 2018.

Lewis (6-1, 190) played in 37 games the past three seasons with the Falcons and had 94 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions. As a senior in 2019, the Richmond, VA native played in all 13 games and had 45 tackles and one interception while ranking fourth in the Mountain West with a team-leading 15 passes defensed. In 2018, he played in 12 games (11 starts) and recorded 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception and had a team leading six passes defensed. In 2019, Lewis was a part of an Air Force team that finished with an 11-2 overall record for only the third time in school history.

Shuler (6-4, 275) appeared in 26 games (23 starts) the past two seasons for the Gators after transferring from West Virginia. He had 139 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks over 50 total games in his college career. In 2019, Shuler started all 13 games and collected 30 tackles, six tackles for loss and a career high 3.5 sacks. A Longwood, FL native, Shuler spent two seasons (2016-17) at West Virginia where he had 70 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in 24 games.

Walker (6-2, 250) played in 50 games at defensive end (47 starts) and recorded 140 tackles (101 solo), 18 sacks, 35 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five passes defensed in his collegiate career. His nine forced fumbles tied the school record while his 18 sacks rank 10th in program history. A Ponchatoula, LA native, Walker was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection last season after starting all 13 games and collecting 30 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. In 2018, he had a career-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks with four forced fumbles.

Whittaker (5-11, 185) played in 49 games with 32 starts for the Wildcats, including starting all 12 games as a senior in 2019. He had three interceptions to go along with 55 tackles, six passes defensed and one sack last season. An Oceanside, CA native, Whittaker finished his career at U of A with 159 tackles (137 solo), seven interceptions, 34 passes defensed, six tackles for loss and one sack. His 34 passes defensed ranks fourth in school history.

Williams (5-10, 187) appeared in 12 games and had 46 tackles (34 solo), three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and an interception (returned 63 yards for a TD) in his only season with the Great Danes in 2019. A Lewis Center, OH native, Williams transferred to Albany after playing 32 games in three seasons (2016-18) at Saint Francis (PA) where he had 53 tackles, 14 passes defensed and one interception.

Wilson (BAY-jour) (5-10, 170) played in 22 games (17 starts) the past two seasons with the Flames and had 76 tackles and six interceptions. A native of San Lorenzo, CA, Wilson played in 10 games last season and had 18 tackles, three interceptions, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He transferred to Liberty from City College of San Francisco where he played two seasons (2016-17) and had 56 tackles, five interceptions, six tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.