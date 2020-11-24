Cardinals Place Safety Deionte Thompson on Reserve/COVID-19

The Arizona Cardinals added safety Deionte Thompson to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the fourth player to be placed there this season. The others were wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. Thompson's health status was not disclosed.

The coronavirus-specific reserve list is meant for players who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or were deemed a close contact of someone who produced a positive test. If Thompson is in the former category, there is a chance he could be available Sunday against the New England Patriots, if he has consecutive negative tests beforehand.

The Cardinals safety room is facing depleted numbers again after Jalen Thompson aggravated a ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks that had originally placed him on reserve/injured after Week 1. Charles Washington was also inactive in Week 11 with a groin injury. That leaves just Budda Baker and Chris Banjo as healthy active safeties on the roster. There are no safeties among the 15 players on the practice squad.

Deionte Thompson is in his second year in the NFL after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Cardinals out of Alabama. In his rookie season, he made appearances in 11 games, with two starts.

In 2020, Thompson has already made four starts and played in eight games. During that time, he has registered 24 tackles, two passes defensed and one quarterback hit. Thompson tallied a season-high nine tackles in the Week 4 loss against the Carolina Panthers.

In other roster news, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the 53-man roster off the Cardinals practice squad. It appears they will convert him to defensive end in their scheme, as that is how Tuesday's transaction report lists him.

Arizona made several acquisitions as well, adding back tight end Evan Baylis and outside linebacker Reggie Walker to the practice squad from free agency after they cleared waivers Monday upon being waived Saturday. The Cardinals also signed defensive linemen P.J. Johnson, Daylon Mack and Stacy McGee to the practice squad.

Additionally, the Cardinals terminated the practice-squad contract of running back Khalfani Muhammad, who was signed Oct. 28 to provide additional depth in the wake of the ankle injury Kenyan Drake suffered in Week 7, linebacker Stephone Anthony and tackle Rick Leonard. The aftermath leaves 15 players on the practice squad of a maximum 16 allowed.

For Week 12, Arizona also protected Baylis, defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, inside linebacker Evan Weaver and cornerback Jace Whittaker on the practice squad, meaning no teams can sign them this week.