Cardinals Captain Dennis Gardeck Announces Torn ACL

Arizona Cardinals special-teams standout and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck announced via his Instagram on Monday evening that he is scheduled for ACL reconstruction surgery Tuesday,

On his post, Gardeck stated: "I appreciate all the well wishes, your support doesn't go unnoticed! The road to recovery begins tomorrow with ACL reconstruction. I'll be back and better than ever in 2021, believe it!"

Gardeck, the Cardinals special-teams captain, hurt his knee at the end of Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona's final victory of 2020. He had two sacks on 25 snaps during the game, but went on reserve/injured a few days later (Dec. 25).

Gardeck's post solves the mystery behind the severity of his injury, as his transparency was not reciprocated by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"We were kind of exploring every option to try and get him out there and doesn't appear like it's going to work out so he'll be put on IR for the remainder of the season," was Kingsbury's final update on Gardeck.

He did not add any prognosis, even after announcing that the linebacker would miss the final two games of the season. Asked specifically if Gardeck had torn his ACL, Kingsbury said, "I'm not gonna get into the weeds on that deal. That would be for (trainer) Tom Reed and his staff."

The Cardinals don't make the medical staff available to further explain injuries.

Gardeck was a breakthrough for the Cardinals defense starting in Week 5 when he received his first non-special teams snaps.

He had two sacks against the New York Jets that day, and finished the season with seven, the second-most on the team behind linebacker Haason Reddick.

Gardeck did not receive regular playing time on defense throughout the season, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had specific packages based on matchups where he was able to rush the quarterback. It worked as he ended up with a sack on every 13.4 snaps and a quarterback hit every 9.4 snaps. Joseph called him a star in his role.

Kingsbury commented on the accomplishments Gardeck had for Arizona in 2020 during the week following his injury.

An undrafted player from a Division II college was a needed spark for an injury-burdened defense.

"Watching him last year, how hard he practiced when he was on scout team, I saw a guy who would make plays every day," Kingsbury said. "We had a hard time blocking him.

"He had a play on a screen yesterday that is one that I'll take and show my kids when I'm telling them how to play football. He gets thrown to the ground, gets up, chases the guy down 30 yards, makes the tackle on a wide receiver. And it's just he plays the game the way it's meant to be played. And he's been a huge part of this team."

From Gardeck's post, he appears to be locked in on returning for the 2021 season. He is a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Cardinals can make him a qualifying offer.