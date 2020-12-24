Gardeck Done for Season; Cardinals List 10 Players Questionable for Sunday's Game

The Arizona Cardinals will be without outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck, the result of a knee injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles Last Sunday.

It turns out Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph wasn’t “talking out of school” Wednesday when he said the team would “miss” linebacker Dennis Gardeck this week.

Not only will it be this week, but on Thursday head coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that Gardeck will be placed on reserve/injured as the result of a knee injury he suffered Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He's such a tough guy,” Kingsbury said. “We were exploring every option to try and get him out there and it doesn't appear like it's going to work out so he'll be put on IR for the remainder of the season.”

For now, Gardeck is listed as out for Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers because he is still officially on the roster.

Meanwhile, 10 players are questionable, including tight end Dan Arnold, who was added to the report Thursday with a back injury that had him limited in practice. In that questionable group, the only players that did not practice Thursday were cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring/calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle).

Williams aggravated an ankle injury against the Eagles, and Kingsbury said, “He's still kind of day-to-day. Same lingering injury and (we’ll) just see if he can manage it or not by Sunday.”

The other players questionable are tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle/knee), linebackers Haason Reddick (shoulder) and Kylie Fitts (hamstring), wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin), guard Justin Pugh (calf) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle).

Center Mason Cole, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after becoming a father, will be back with the team Friday and will play Saturday. However, backup center Lamont Gaillard, who became a father last Friday, won’t clear COVID-19 protocols in time to play Saturday. That leaves Max Garcia as the backup center and guard.

The 49ers, who have been practicing in Arizona for the last several weeks, declared five players out Thursday along with one doubtful and four questionable. In addition, run-game specialist and outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland will not attend Saturday’s game for personal reasons. His duties will be absorbed by the defensive coaching staff.

Out are quarterback Nick Mullens (right elbow), running back Raheem Mostert (ankle), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) and safety Jimmie Ward (concussion).

Defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) is doubtful, while center Hroniss Grasu (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) are questionable. Moseley was added to the injury report Thursday.