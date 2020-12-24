Joseph Appears to Say Gardeck Won't Play Against 49ers

All season, Cardinals outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck has been a revelation on the team’s defense, producing at a significant level while playing only 93 snaps in 14 games. Of those, 24 came in Sunday’s win over the Eagles when he had three tackles with two for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hits.

For the season, Gardeck has nine tackles (all solo), seven for loss, seven sacks — second on the team to outside linebacker Haason Reddick’s 11 — 10 quarterback hits and one fumble recovery.

Gardeck is tied with outside linebacker Markus Golden for the team lead in hits behind Reddick’s 15.

However, the news is not all good. Gardeck suffered a knee injury of unknown severity at toward the end of Sunday's game before being carted off. He did not practice Wednesday.

During his media availability Wednesday, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke as if Gardeck won’t be available for Saturday’s Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Asked what it would mean for the pass rush if Gardeck can’t play, Joseph said, “He's been a big part of our NASCAR package and our Jet package. I mean, he makes it go, he's the quarterback. He actually makes the calls for our pass-rush games, so that part we're going to miss and pass on to someone else.”

Explaining how the undrafted free agent from Sioux Falls excels, Joseph added, “He refuses to lose. Most of his sacks he's been blocked, he's been stoned, and he just won't stop. I think for a big offensive lineman blocking him consistently is tough because his energy level and the speed he plays with and the power he can generate with that body in close proximity, it's very rare.

“So again, we're losing our quarterback, as far as who calls our games, and also losing a guy who refuses to lose on pass downs. He plays very few snaps, but he has very, very high production. And that's very rare in this league. We're going to miss Dennis, for sure.”

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has raved about Gardeck all season and said this week, “He's just such a remarkable story. Watching him last year, how hard he practiced when he was on scout team, I saw a guy who would make plays every day on scout team. We had a hard time blocking him. And you think, 'Yeah, but it won't translate to Sundays.' And sure enough, it has. And he's been tremendous. He had a play on a screen (against the Eagles) that is one that I'll take and show my kids when I'm telling them how to play football. He gets thrown to the ground, gets up chases the guy down 30 yards and makes the tackle on a (Philadelphia) wide receiver (Jalen Reagor). He plays the game the way it's meant to be played and he's been a huge part of this team.”

Even quarterback Kyler Murray chimed in with admiration for Gardeck, saying, “He just does everything right. You can't have enough Dennis's on your team. Obviously, people may look at him and he may not pass the eye test to a lot of people. But, he's a great football player and you can't have enough of those guys. Does everything right. Does everything for the team. Accountable. Responsible. There's a reason why he's a captain of this team. And I'm glad he's finally getting the chance to prove his play on the field.”

The question now is whether he will be able to continue proving it this week.