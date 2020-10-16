The Cardinals practice schedule was adjusted this week heading to Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Teams normally get an added day off, but many don’t practice Wednesday and then work from Thursday through Saturday. The Cardinals did things differently, practicing Wednesday and Thursday, but having no practice Friday.

They will be back on the practice field Saturday.

Still, an injury report is required, so the designations for the Cardinals are estimations of what the players’ participation would be if there was practice.

There was only once change from Thursday, with outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (foot) listed as limited after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

Remaining the same are outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring), guard J.R. Sweezy (elbow) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf), all of whom were again listed as not participating.

It’s looking likely that Justin Murray will get the start at right guard instead of Sweezy against the Cowboys.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard (calf) remained limited.

Those unchanged that have participated fully are safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring), and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist).

Asked whether Kennard will be able to play Monday night in a compromised unit, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, "Yeah, it's a banged-up group. There's no question. I'm hopeful on all three (Kennard, Fitts and Gardeck). I don't know yet. We'll see how it goes tomorrow. They're there. They've all been limited in some capacity. But we'll see how they progress tomorrow and take it from there."

The Cowboys did practice Friday and the only change from Thursday was defensive end Everson Griffen, who had full participation after not practicing Thursday (not-injury related).

Practicing full both days have been defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (knee), Dorance Armstrong (knee) and Tyrone Crawford (ankle), tight end Blake Bell (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the "team” portions of practice.

For this week, on Saturday the practice descriptions will be supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.