SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Don't Practice, but LB Gardeck Upgraded to Limited

Howard Balzer

The Cardinals practice schedule was adjusted this week heading to Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Teams normally get an added day off, but many don’t practice Wednesday and then work from Thursday through Saturday. The Cardinals did things differently, practicing Wednesday and Thursday, but having no practice Friday.

They will be back on the practice field Saturday.

Still, an injury report is required, so the designations for the Cardinals are estimations of what the players’ participation would be if there was practice.

There was only once change from Thursday, with outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (foot) listed as limited after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

Remaining the same are outside linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring), guard J.R. Sweezy (elbow) and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence (calf), all of whom were again listed as not participating. 

It’s looking likely that Justin Murray will get the start at right guard instead of Sweezy against the Cowboys.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard (calf) remained limited.

Those unchanged that have participated fully are safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring), and inside linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist).

Asked whether Kennard will be able to play Monday night in a compromised unit, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, "Yeah, it's a banged-up group. There's no question. I'm hopeful on all three (Kennard, Fitts and Gardeck). I don't know yet. We'll see how it goes tomorrow. They're there. They've all been limited in some capacity. But we'll see how they progress tomorrow and take it from there."

The Cowboys did practice Friday and the only change from Thursday was defensive end Everson Griffen, who had full participation after not practicing Thursday (not-injury related).

Practicing full both days have been defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence (knee), Dorance Armstrong (knee) and Tyrone Crawford (ankle), tight end Blake Bell (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the "team” portions of practice.

For this week, on Saturday the practice descriptions will be supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Heads to Home Away from Home

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray goes on road to play in his hometown with NFL offenses exploding home and away.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Allowed to Host 1,200 Fans Next Home Game

Limited number of season-ticket holders will be able to attend the Arizona Cardinals next hiome game on Oct. 25 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Announce Signing of OLB Isaiah Irving

The Arizona Cardinals added outside linebacker Isaiah Irving in a move correlating with placing Chandler Jones on reserve/injured.

Alex Weiner

My Take: Replacing Chandler Jones Will Take a Village

Arizona Cardinals look for the group to make up for the absence of injured All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

OLBs Gardeck, Fitts; G Sweezy, NT Rashard Lawrence Miss Thursday Practice

Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot), Kylie Fitts (hamstring) miss practice Thursday.

Howard Balzer

Amukamara Signing a Full-Circle Moment for Fitzgerald, Peterson

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald and CB Patrick Peterson have a longstanding relationship with CB Prince Amukamara, who the team signed Tuesday.

Mason Kern

Offense Needs Surge After Losing 'Generational' Chandler Jones

The Arizona Cardinals will need to produce more effectively on offense to make up for the loss of defensive production from OLB Chandler Jones (biceps) for the season.

Mason Kern

by

OralKing

G Justin Murray May Start on Monday Night Primetime

Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Murray might be in line for a starting spot Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Howard Balzer

Report: Cardinals Signing OLB Isaiah Irving to Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing outside linebacker Isaiah Irving to the active roster off the Denver Broncos' practice squad.

Mason Kern

Jalen Thompson, Devon Kennard Return to Practice Wednesday

Safety Jalen Thompson and outside linebacker Devon Kennard returned to practice for the Arizona Cardinals; other observations from the session.

Alex Weiner