'Special Teams Weapon' Dennis Gardeck Moving to OLB

Entering his third year in the NFL suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals, linebacker Dennis Gardeck is changing positions. Primarily used as a core special teams player in the last two seasons, he had been slotted with the inside linebackers during practices.

Since preseason training camp started a week ago, Gardeck has trained with the outside linebackers during portions open to the media. According to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the switch is long term.

"Dennis has been playing a little bit more outside linebacker," Kingsbury said Wednesday. "He learned inside last year; we're going to have him at outside. He's such a tremendous special teams weapon, but he's a heck of a football player as well."

While defensive snaps have been hard to come by in his two years in the desert, Gardeck has established himself as a threat on special teams. In 2018, he led all NFL rookies with 385 total snaps in that phase — 89 percent of the team's total — and was second in the league, trailing only New York Jets wide receiver Terrence Brooks with 395. In 2019, he was accounted for on 333 snaps, good for 72.4 percent of the overall total.

Last season, Gardeck was named a Pro Bowl alternate on special teams after accumulating a team-high 10 tackles (nine solo) and a fumble recovery. In the first two years of his career, Gardeck has posted 18 tackles in the phase, three punt deflections, one fumble recovery on a fake punt and one touchdown off a blocked punt recovery.

Gardeck has played in 30 games through this point in his career, but has made zero starts.

"We want him to have a roll in the defensive phase at some point," Kingsbury said. "And he's continued to progress there, but he's a guy that, if an inside guy went down, an outside guy went down, you could throw him in and you know you're going to get a heck of a football player."