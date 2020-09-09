Since joining the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Sioux Falls, Dennis Gardeck has tried to "play my brand of football, which is fast and physical."

A former Division II college football player who started at West Virginia State before transferring to Sioux Falls — while also filling his days as a part-time fast-food employee at McDonald's, followed by Panda Express — Gardeck has traversed a long, winding road. Wednesday, his years of effort resulted in a reward he said he was not expecting.

Entering his third season with the Cardinals, the last year of the contract he signed in 2018, Gardeck was named special-teams captain. He has proven his value on the unit, becoming a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019. All while playing his "brand of football."

"Apparently the guys on the team have noticed that," he said following the team's Wednesday practice ahead of the Week 1 season opener against San Francisco.

After spending his first two years in Arizona as an inside linebacker, the Cardinals converted him to the exterior at the onset of training camp in order to bolster depth at the position. On the franchise's first release of the unofficial depth chart, he is listed as a third-team outside linebacker, behind All-Pro Chandler Jones and Kylie Fitts.

Yet, his surge within the organization has largely been attributed to ability as a specialist.

"Working at McDonald's to being a team captain for the Arizona Cardinals is quite a story," Cardinals' head coach Kliff Kingsbury said prior to Wednesday's session. "And it's just a testament to his determination, his work ethic. Even on the scout team, he's one of those guys, when I'm calling offensive plays you're like, 'There's Gardeck screwing up the play.' You want him to go hard, but he goes so hard every snap that sometimes he makes it look bad. And that's just his mentality. That's his mindset when he steps on that field every day, and so just thrilled to see that and he was definitely excited."

Again, that is Gardeck's "brand of football." He plays with his hair on fire and would rather be told to calm down than have coaches amping him up.

"I do my best to do what's on the cards and follow instructions, but I'm more of a whoa guy than a go guy," he said. "I'd always rather be told to ease off than to be a guy that they're constantly having to to try and get going and give good looks. I'd rather [Kingsbury] tell me 'whoa' then have him tell me, 'Hey, we need more effort.'"

Thinking back to several years ago, when he said he was happy to be making $11.50 an hour as a part-time employee, Gardeck said he values his previous work experiences for what they gave him. There is a reverence he still has for the process and the values it instilled in him. Those that led him to what is considered the peak of his still-blossoming NFL career entering his third season as a team captain.

"I was grill crew, so I was the jack of all trades back there," Gardeck said of his work at McDonald's. "Again, not very good when it comes to speaking and doing all that. I wanted to be behind the counter and I was making the burgers, I was assembling everything. If they needed help on the fryers, I would put stuff down on the fryers. I was always moving around and doing something back in the grill crew, tucked away from where people would see me. And I had a blast doing it. It's a fast pace. There were more concept things that I think I was able to work on. Working under pressure and being able to multitask and being able to apply that to a more general life thing rather than just flipping burgers."

It certainly does not hurt that Gardeck is at the beginning of a contract year in which he has already made $1.056 million of the $1.716 million he has the potential to earn. Having turned 26 exactly a month ago to the day he was named a captain by his teammates, Aug. 9, Gardeck could possibly command a bigger payday with his next contract should he perform at an equally successful level as last season.

"I understand what we're doing special teams-wise," he said. "Now let's try to get into the nuance of what the other team is, their tendencies and what they're showing and tipping off and taking that next step to be an elite special-teamer."

