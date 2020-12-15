Dennis Gardeck: A 'Star in his Role'

Dennis Gardeck does not get many defensive snaps, but he is second on the Cardinals in sacks.

Back in Week 5, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck pass-rushed for two sacks against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. After that game, he commented to the media that players on the opposing offensive line had no idea who he was. That when he lined up, he told them he was a special teamer.

On Sunday against the Giants, in the same building, Gardeck had another two sacks. This time he said his opponent must have known of him at least somewhat.

“I was out there on Sunday and I got my first sack and it was kind of a mixture of reviews from their offensive line,” Gardeck said Tuesday. “They were asking who I was as I was celebrating, but then they also knew I only got like six or seven snaps a game, so they obviously must have watched some tape.”

Gardeck had never played a defensive snap in the NFL before taking on the Jets. He is a third-year veteran, but primarily a special-teams player. So far, he only has 69 defensive snaps this season, however, he is second on the team with five sacks, behind Haason Reddick who has 10.

Both Gardeck and Reddick moved from inside linebacker to edge rusher before the 2020 season.

"He just rushed off the edge with speed and power and he's made plays, so hopefully he can get better and better with more opportunities," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said in Week 6.

Five sacks on 69 snaps means Gardeck is getting a sack approximately every 14 snaps he’s in the game.

As a team, the Cardinals had eight sacks on Sunday in the win over the Giants. They now average 2.8 sacks per game, which is sixth best in the NFL. Over the last three games, they have the second most sacks with four per game.

“Everybody got it going today,” edge rusher Markus Golden said Sunday.

Gardeck added: “I think that's just kind of Vance Joseph's style of defense. It's an attacking style defense. We’ve got aggressive outside linebackers that are looking to make plays, D-line-wise, everybody's trying to shoot their gaps and make the plays within the scheme.”

While Gardeck has made a noise in the backfield when he gets his chances, he understands his role. He mentioned to the media Tuesday that his goal is to be the best in his role that he can be, even if it doesn’t come with a ton of snaps.

“I'll take whatever opportunity I can to get out on the field,” Gardeck said. “I think the packages that I am in fit my skill set very well. Vance talked about being a star in your role. I think that's something we've talked about together a couple times. And whatever your role is, you just do it to the best of your ability and I'm not worried about how else they can use me, that's their job. My job is to make sure I'm being the best in the way that they are using me.”

Outside linebacker is one of the deeper spots on the Cardinals even with Chandler Jones on reserve/injured. Reddick and Golden have become the primary starters, while veteran Devon Kennard mixes in. Gardeck's efficiency, to him, seems to come from being placed in the right situations to get to the quarterback, and he has done so very effectively.

Even with his limited playing time, Gardeck has created plenty of chances to show his dance moves off after sacks.

“I think ‘hitting the strobe’ is working for me,” Gardeck said of his sack celebration dance. “So I'm going to continue with that. Chandler doesn't ever switch up the guitar celebration and he's getting like four stacks a game sometimes. I think I can stick with hitting the strobe.”