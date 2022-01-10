Sunday Snap Counts Show Shortage at Cornerback for Cardinals

Looking at the snap counts from Sunday’s loss to Seattle, there’s one player whose number jumps off the page for all the wrong reasons: cornerback Kevin Peterson, four snaps, seven percent.

After a performance like Peterson had the previous week against Dallas when he played 92% and the defense was able to weather the storm with rookie Marco Wilson out, there was every reason to believe they’d be able to compete against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson even without rookie Marco Wilson for the second consecutive game.

After the game against the Cowboys, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said of Peterson, “This guy has been with us before so he knows the system and that's really important. When you have reserve players that can help you win big games, the more they know, the more you can kind of take care of guys and the more you can disguise with guys. I think his greatest trait and it showed up on Sunday is his football IQ and his knowledge of our system. And that's so important down the stretch here to have guys who know our system so we can do things to help those guys play well outside of guys who have the gift to make plays on the ball.

“And that's KP. He's always locked in. He's always engaged in practice and what you guys saw on Sunday, it's what he does in practice every single day, so I was not surprised that he played well.”

However, on Seattle’s fourth offensive snap of the game, Peterson assisted on a tackle of running back Rashaad Penny after a 20-yard gain, but left the field with a concussion and never returned.

Three plays later, with newcomer Breon Borders on the field for his first plays with the Cardinals, Wilson connected with a wide-open wide receiver Tyler Lockett in Borders’ area on third-and-2 for a 43-yard touchdown.

That was the beginning of a big-play explosion by Wilson, who averaged 15.9 yards per reception on 15 completions in the game and converted five third-down plays for 134 yards.

Borders was unfortunately the victim on several plays throughout the game even though he played only 18 snaps (31%).

When head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked after Sunday’s game whether Wilson might be able to play next Monday night against the Rams, he said, “I hope so. I'm not sure how he'll progress this week. But he made some strides last week, and we need some depth at that position right now.”

Many will obviously second that.

Other snapshots: The Cardinals had only five defensive linemen active, so it meant more snaps than usual for Zach Allen (95%), Corey Peters (55%) and Rashard Lawrence (50%). ... Outside linebackers Devon Kennard and Dennis Gardeck were on the field to start the game, but only played 26% and 215 of the snaps, respectively. Aside from Chandler Jones’ 86%, Markus Golden played 74%.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

Players listed as did not play are on scrimmage plays

OFFENSE (76 snaps, 18 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 76/100

Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Trace McSorley

Running backs: James Conner 46/61; Eno Benjamin 25/33; Jonathan Ward 5/7

Inactive: Chase Edmonds

Wide receivers: Christian Kirk, A.J. Green 68/89; Antoine Wesley 57/75; Greg Dortch 12/16; Andy Isabella 2/3

Inactive: Rondale Moore. Reserve/injured: DeAndre Hopkins

Tight ends: Zach Ertz 70/92; Darrell Daniels 24/32; David Wells 3/4

Inactive: Demetrius Harris. Reserve/injured: Maxx Williams

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Rodney Hudson, RG Max Garcia 76/100; RT Kelvin Beachum 73/96; RT Josh Jones 3/4

Did not play: G Sean Harlow; C Marcus Henry. Inactive: T Josh Miles. Reserve/injured: G/T Justin Murray

DEFENSE (58 snaps, 19 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Zach Allen 55/95; NT Corey Peters 32/55; NT Rashard Lawrence 29/50; DT Leki Fotu 17/29; DE Michael Dogbe 14/24

Inactive: DT Jordan Phillips. Reserve/COVID-19: DT Zach Kerr. Reserve/injured: DE J.J. Watt

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks, ILB Isaiah Simmons 58/100; OLB Chandler Jones 50/86; OLB Markus Golden 43/84; OLB Devon Kennard 15/26; OLB Dennis Gardeck 12/21; ILB/OLB Zaven Collins 8/14, ILB Joe Walker 3/5

Did not play: OLB Victor Dimukeje, ILB Tahir Whitehead. Reserve/COVID-19: ILB Tanner Vallejo. Reserve/injured: ILB Zeke Turner; OLB Kylie Fitts

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Budda Baker 58/100; S Jalen Thompson 55/95; CB Antonio Hamilton 51/88; CB Breon Borders 18/31; CB Kevin Peterson 4/7

Did not play: S Chris Banjo; S Charles Washington; S Deionte Thompson. Inactive: CB Marco Wilson. Reserve/injured: CB Robert Alford; S James Wiggins (designated for return)

SPECIAL TEAMS (26 snaps, 32 players)

LB Dennis Gardeck 26/81; LB Joe Walker, S Chris Banjo 24/75; LB Zaven Collins 18/56; TE Darrell Daniels 17/53; S Charles Washington 16/50; RB Jonathan Ward 15/47; DT Leki Fotu, S Deionte Thompson 14/44; K Matt Prater, LB Victor Dimukeje, S Jalen Thompson 13/41; LB Tahir Whitehead 12/38; P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 10/31; CB Antonio Hamilton 9/28; DE Michael Dogbe, LB Jordan Hicks 8/25; WR/RS Greg Dortch, NT Rashard Lawrence, CB Byron Murphy Jr. 7/22; T D.J. Humphries, T/G Josh Jones, G Justin Pugh, G Max Garcia, G Sean Harlow, RB Eno Benjamin, LB Markus Golden, CB Breon Borders 6/19; LB Isaiah Simmons 4/12; T Kelvin Beachum, C Marcus Henry, WR Andy Isabella, S Budda Baker 3/9; WR/RS Christian Kirk 2/6; DE Zach Allen 1/3