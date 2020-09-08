It was a seemingly innocent signing on July 17 when the Arizona Cardinals added veteran left tackle Kelvin Beachum to their roster. However, what appeared to be merely a depth signing at the time has turned out to be much more.

Beachum has made the switch to the right side and is listed as the team’s No. 1 right tackle on their first published depth chart of the season ahead of the Week 1 opener against San Francisco.

At the time Beachum signed, Marcus Gilbert was set to be the right tackle with Justin Murray and rookie Josh Jones competing. However, Gilbert decided to opt out of the season with a high-risk designation within COVID-19 protocols.

Beachum then won the job, essentially over Murray, who in addition to right tackle is listed as the second-team right guard behind J.R. Sweezy. Jones is the third-team left tackle behind D.J. Humphries and Joshua Miles after not being observed during the open portion of the last several Cardinals' practice stemming back to training camp.

Meanwhile, Beachum isn’t the only late arrival to earn a starting nod. After cornerback Robert Alford was lost for the season because of a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, the Cardinals signed B.W. Webb (Aug. 21), Ken Crawley (Aug. 22) and Dre Kirkpatrick (Aug. 23).

Kirkpatrick is the only one of the trio still remaining, the other two did not even make the practice squad, and he is expected to start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers opposite Patrick Peterson. Knowing coordinator Vance Joseph’s defense from their time together in Cincinnati helped and that also allows Byron Murphy Jr. to be the slot corner, which he has said previously is his preference.

In other depth-chart notes, three wide receivers are designated as starters, Zach Allen earned a job as a starting defensive tackle (in the 3-4, the Cardinals consider all their players tackles), while Andy Isabella is listed as the top kickoff and punt returner.

As of Tuesday, this is the team’s depth chart:

OFFENSE

WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella

LT: D.J. Humphries, Joshua Miles, Josh Jones

LG: Justin Pugh, Max Garcia

C: Mason Cole, Lamont Gaillard

RG: J.R. Sweezy, Justin Murray

RT: Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray

TE: Maxx Williams, Dan Arnold, Darrell Daniels

WR: Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Trent Sherfield

RB: Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin

QB: Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley, Chris Streveler

DEFENSE

DT: Zach Allen, Leki Fotu

NT: Corey Peters, Rashard Lawrence

DT: Jordan Phillips, Angelo Blackson

OLB: Chandler Jones, Kylie Fitts, Dennis Gardeck

ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Isaiah Simmons, Ezekiel Turner

ILB: Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo

OLB: Devon Kennard, Haason Reddick

CB: Patrick Peterson, Kevin Peterson

CB: Dre Kirkpatrick, Byron Murphy Jr.

S: Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Charles Washington

S: Budda Baker, Deionte Thompson

SPECIALISTS

K: Zane Gonzalez

P: Andy Lee

LS: Aaron Brewer

H: Andy Lee

KOR: Andy Isabella, Chase Edmonds

PR: Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk