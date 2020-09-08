First Cardinals Depth Chart Lists Beachum, Kirkpatrick Starters
Howard Balzer
It was a seemingly innocent signing on July 17 when the Arizona Cardinals added veteran left tackle Kelvin Beachum to their roster. However, what appeared to be merely a depth signing at the time has turned out to be much more.
Beachum has made the switch to the right side and is listed as the team’s No. 1 right tackle on their first published depth chart of the season ahead of the Week 1 opener against San Francisco.
At the time Beachum signed, Marcus Gilbert was set to be the right tackle with Justin Murray and rookie Josh Jones competing. However, Gilbert decided to opt out of the season with a high-risk designation within COVID-19 protocols.
Beachum then won the job, essentially over Murray, who in addition to right tackle is listed as the second-team right guard behind J.R. Sweezy. Jones is the third-team left tackle behind D.J. Humphries and Joshua Miles after not being observed during the open portion of the last several Cardinals' practice stemming back to training camp.
Meanwhile, Beachum isn’t the only late arrival to earn a starting nod. After cornerback Robert Alford was lost for the season because of a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, the Cardinals signed B.W. Webb (Aug. 21), Ken Crawley (Aug. 22) and Dre Kirkpatrick (Aug. 23).
Kirkpatrick is the only one of the trio still remaining, the other two did not even make the practice squad, and he is expected to start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers opposite Patrick Peterson. Knowing coordinator Vance Joseph’s defense from their time together in Cincinnati helped and that also allows Byron Murphy Jr. to be the slot corner, which he has said previously is his preference.
In other depth-chart notes, three wide receivers are designated as starters, Zach Allen earned a job as a starting defensive tackle (in the 3-4, the Cardinals consider all their players tackles), while Andy Isabella is listed as the top kickoff and punt returner.
As of Tuesday, this is the team’s depth chart:
OFFENSE
WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella
LT: D.J. Humphries, Joshua Miles, Josh Jones
LG: Justin Pugh, Max Garcia
C: Mason Cole, Lamont Gaillard
RG: J.R. Sweezy, Justin Murray
RT: Kelvin Beachum, Justin Murray
TE: Maxx Williams, Dan Arnold, Darrell Daniels
WR: Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Trent Sherfield
RB: Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin
QB: Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley, Chris Streveler
DEFENSE
DT: Zach Allen, Leki Fotu
NT: Corey Peters, Rashard Lawrence
DT: Jordan Phillips, Angelo Blackson
OLB: Chandler Jones, Kylie Fitts, Dennis Gardeck
ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Isaiah Simmons, Ezekiel Turner
ILB: Jordan Hicks, Tanner Vallejo
OLB: Devon Kennard, Haason Reddick
CB: Patrick Peterson, Kevin Peterson
CB: Dre Kirkpatrick, Byron Murphy Jr.
S: Jalen Thompson, Chris Banjo, Charles Washington
S: Budda Baker, Deionte Thompson
SPECIALISTS
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Andy Lee
LS: Aaron Brewer
H: Andy Lee
KOR: Andy Isabella, Chase Edmonds
PR: Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk