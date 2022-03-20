The Winner of Deshaun Watson Trade? Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler will see a fairly nice payday, thanks to Watson's new deal.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has seen a flurry of criticism this offseason, whether it be his social media drama or the wonderful letter to the Red Sea from his agent that read like a egotistical explanation of what the playmaking passer desired.

Murray readies himself for a fourth season at the helm of the Cardinals, with Arizona steadily improving each season he's called signals. Murray has sold jerseys across the globe and inspired plenty of young kids to wear headbands and bow after scoring.

Murray has made his mark on and off the field, and a contract extension is now a possibility after crossing the three-year threshold in his rookie deal.

Maturity and leadership issues aside, Murray's talent as an athlete makes him a very favorable candidate to become one of the highest paid passers in the league. The Cardinals for so long have searched far and wide for a franchise quarterback in the draft, and the front office believes they finally struck gold with Murray.

"Our long-term goal is to have Kyler Murray be our quarterback," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He understands that and he understands my view of him and how I feel about him."

The statement Murray's agent (Erik Burkhardt) released communicated, among many things, an established desire to remain in Arizona.

"Kyler wants to be direct with loyal Arizona Cardinal fans and the great community of the Valley in stating his two very important goals and objectives: 1. He absolutely wants to be your long term quarterback. 2. He desperately wants to win the Super Bowl.”

Case in point: Both sides want to see Murray lead the Cardinals to great heights in the future. A long-term deal appears likely, as the only worry will be reaching a mutual price that works for Murray and the team.

That's where Deshaun Watson's new contract extension comes in.

The Cleveland Browns won the Watson sweepstakes after appearing to be out of the race until they blew Watson away with their contract offer. Watson, who was already on a lucrative contract, saw a new deal fall in his favor as a result of the move.

Watson is the latest quarterback to receive a lucrative extension, as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen also made astronomical deposits into their bank accounts.

(Figures via Spotrac)

Mahomes: 10-year, $450,000,000 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, including a $10,000,000 signing bonus, $141,481,905 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $45,000,000.

Allen: 6-year, $258,034,000 contract with the Buffalo Bills, including a $16,500,000 signing bonus, $150,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $43,005,667.

There are arguments to be made that Murray hasn't reached the level of Mahomes and Allen. Yet the NFL has evolved into a revolving door of contracts (especially at quarterback) that is always set to be outdone by the next person.

The Browns did the Cardinals absolutely no favors for any wiggle room with Murray's agent. Murray is two years younger, actually played last season and doesn't have the off-field baggage that Watson carries.

When it comes to on-field accolades and numbers, Murray and Watson are in similar ballparks considering Watson came into the league three years before Murray.

The Cardinals have also essentially cornered themselves into committing to Murray with recent extensions to Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, hedging all bets on the trio to ultimately take Arizona to the next level.

Murray's expected deal was already thought to have reached epic proportions, yet Watson's deal only threw more dollar signs into the eyes (and future pockets) of Murray. Negotiations may have even gotten tougher for the Cardinals to not overly break their bank to keep Murray around for the future.

Watson's deal set the bar high. We'll see if Murray can reach it, but there's no doubting he and his team were smiling from ear to ear when Watson's deal was announced.