The Cardinals announceD a series of roster moves Tuesday morning.

Defensive tackle Zach Allen, who has played in seven games this season, was designated for return from reserve/injured. He has been out with an ankle injury since Oct. 27. The Cardinals have three weeks to activate him or he will remain on reserve/injured for the rest of the season. Allen has 11 tackles and one sack this year.

Arizona also released two players from the practice squad and signed five more. They now have a full 16 players on the unit. Offensive lineman Rick Leonard and linebacker Stephone Anthony were cut after not being elevated once for Arizona.

Among those added were linebacker Reggie Walker and tight end Evan Baylis, both of whom were signed to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night’s game in Seattle and waived on Saturday. After clearing waivers Monday, the free-agent pair both returned to the Cardinals.

Arizona also signed three new defensive linemen to the practice squad in the wake of several injuries at the position: P.J. Johnson, Daylon Mack and Stacy McGee. This, after the team announced the signing of nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. to the 53-man roster Monday.

All four newcomers were on the practice field Tuesday morning.

Johnson, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019 from the University of Arizona. He didn’t make the Lions roster for his rookie season and has yet to play in an NFL game.

Mack, 23, was a fifth-round selection last year by the Baltimore Ravens. Injuries have impacted his career early on and he only played one game last season before being added to reserve/injured with a knee issue. Baltimore waived him after the season before Detroit added him, but he failed his physical and was waived again. He had 27 tackles for loss in four years at Texas A & M.

McGee, 30, has the most experience of the three newcomers. A sixth-round pick in 2013, he’s played in 79 NFL games with 29 starts, playing for for Oakland, Washington and Carolina. His career-high in tackles was in 2017 with 44.

The Cardinals needed help on the defensive line with Corey Peters (knee) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) on reserve/injured. Allen’s progression is welcome news and he joins rookie Rashard Lawrence (calf) as designated for return. Rookie Leki Fotu (ankle) is also still on reserve/injured.

It is believed Lawrence suffered a setback after returning to practice. He practiced for two days prior to the Week 10 game against Buffalo, but since then has not been seen in the portion of four practices that are open to the media.