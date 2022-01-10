Despite Cold Streak, Cardinals are Excited for Clean Slate in Postseason Play

The Arizona Cardinals, failing to secure the NFC West for another season, will be on the road to begin their upcoming playoff push.

Perhaps this is the best path.

The Arizona Cardinals, falling 38-30 to the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, will now be on the road for their upcoming Wild Card weekend meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals, who put playoff tickets on sale in early December, weren't supposed to be in this position. Fully in control of their destiny to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they lost four of their last five games to end the season.

Although the weather is preferable in the desert, the Cardinals are ice cold in terms of form.

"You got to get back up, it's a new season. Not the outcome we wanted, got to give Seattle a lot of credit. They came in the last two weeks and played really, really well. In all phases," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury. "They ran the ball, threw it, played great defense and so (you) got to tip your hat to them.

"If you made the playoffs, you're going to be excited to be in that tournament and everybody is 0-0 and our guys understand that. We're disappointed today. But we got to get it out of our system quick (and) come back because anything can happen once you make the postseason."

The Cardinals, 8-1 when playing on the road this season, will be without the luxury of a bye week heading into the playoffs.

Only 10 wild-card teams have advanced to the Super Bowl, and only six of those have been crowned as champions of the pro football world.

The 2008 Cardinals were one of those 10 teams to run the gauntlet of a conference playoff schedule, beginning as the NFC's fourth seed and winning three games prior to losing in the Super Bowl to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's going to take a lot for the current roster to accomplish similar feats to the sole team in Cardinals history to capture an NFC Championship, but for now, players such as quarterback Kyler Murray understand a new day is upon them.

"I think everybody realizes it's a new season; really nothing in the past matters at this point," said Murray following the loss to Seattle. "So I think that's the focus. Gotta go 1-0. I mean, this is (now); you're one-and-done if you don't win, and I think the guys understand that."

When asked if he preferred to play on the road, Murray said, "At this point, I feel like maybe (chuckling). It's another opportunity. I'm excited for it. I haven't played in the playoffs since I've been in the league. We haven't been in the playoffs in I don't know how long so it's an opportunity for this team to go do something special."

Tight end Zach Ertz, who played a major role in helping the Philadelphia Eagles win a Super Bowl four seasons ago, was able to show a different perspective following the loss to the Seahawks.

"I mean, we're in the tournament. First and foremost, (our) guys have had a heck of a year, I wish we were coming off a two-game winning streak. But everyone's 0-0 right now. And we got to focus on improving, focus on how we can get better from this week to next week. Be better in the red zone on offense, not as many penalties (will benefit us) and just clean up, focus on how we can get better," said Ertz.

"That's what the message is, it's not dwelling on the fact that we finished the season with a loss. It's a moot point at this point. We got to find a way to win a football game. And everyone's got a chance. I've been in this thing where we lost our last game in the regular season in Philly, played terrible going into the playoffs, (but we) found a way.

"No one's gonna remember the end of the regular season if we go do what we're capable of doing in the postseason."

Now, the Cardinals will undergo preparations for a Rams team that split the season series with Arizona, with both wins coming from the road team.

"The Rams' stadium is gonna be rocking, I'm sure. The way our offense is built, it's not overly reliant on communication. So we're able to play fast regardless of where we are," said Ertz.

"When we play on the road, it kind of seems like our backs are against the wall mentality, it seems like that translates. So that's the same mentality we're gonna have."

Arizona will need a team-wide reset on that mentality heading into the postseason, as a new challenge now presents itself.

The Cardinals, one of the top teams in the league when firing on all cylinders, hope to make the best in Week 1 of their new season.