Lions Impacted by COVID Heading into Cardinals Matchup

When the Arizona Cardinals travel to town, the Detroit Lions won't be at full strength thanks to recent COVID troubles.

COVID-19 has quickly made a rash comeback inside NFL teams.

From Dec. 13-15, there were 92 positive tests in the NFL as tracked by Howard Balzer of AllCardinals.

Seven NFL teams are currently in enhanced COVID protocols: Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Football Team.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to play the Lions on Sunday, just days removed from a game where it's extremely likely Detroit will still see a large amount of players on the COVID list.

Of course, the Cardinals are no strangers to jumping through the hurdles of COVID, as the team experienced their fair share of problems in the early portion of the season with both rostered players and members of the coaching staff missing time due to the virus.

Since last Monday, the Lions have placed nine players on the COVID list following the addition of safety Jalen Elliot on Thursday. Seven of those players play in the secondary and cornerback Jerry Jacobs was placed on reserve/injured Monday.

Detroit Lions Currently on COVID List

Safeties Tracy Walker and Jalen Elliott

Defensive backs Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert, Corey Ballentine and Nickell Robey-Coleman. The latter two are on the practice squad.

Linebacker Tavanate Beckett (practice squad)

Running back Jamaal Williams

It's difficult to game-plan when practically your entire secondary is missing, yet the Lions will have to find a way to make things work.

“I would say this and this has been my motto, ‘Every player who’s in the meeting room that’s been there will have an injury. Everybody cashes a check, so I expect you to know what to do when you go on the field,'" Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said following practice on Thursday.

"And, that’s just what it is. In everything that we do, ‘If you’ve been here long enough to understand our system, then we expect you to go out there and operate the way we need you to operate.’”

Detroit recently claimed safety Brady Breeze and cornerback Saivion Smith off waivers, and if the COVID situation doesn't improve within the next few days, only a week of practice will have prepared them for one of the NFL's top offensive units.

When asked if he remembers a cornerback room being this depleted, Glenn said, “As far as I can remember, no I haven’t. But again – honestly and I’m being honest with you – I think about the next player, I think about the next opportunity for that player, but I think about moving on.

"It might be a harsh thing to say, but that’s how this league is because the NFL is not going to stop the game for you. You’ve got to go out there and play. So, I have to make sure that I get that next player ready. So, I have don’t have time to be soft. I don’t have time to sit back and think about what did happen with the injury.

"I don’t have time to do that. I have to spend a lot of my time on making sure the next guy is ready to go play and make sure defensively as a system that we try to put that guy in a position to be successful.”

The Cardinals-Lions are scheduled to kick off at 11 am Arizona time, giving Glenn less than 72 hours to assemble what they can of their secondary.

Yet much like every other team in the NFL, the Lions will be forced to adapt to the relentless monster that is COVID, as the playing field hasn't appeared even for any club in terms of the virus since opening week.