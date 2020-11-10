Nowhere was the "next-man-up" mentality as described by Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray leading up to Week 9 on more full display than the franchise's cornerback room. Entering Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, the organization was down to four active, healthy players at the position after starter Byron Murphy Jr. was placed on reserve/COVID-19 earlier in the week and Dre Kirkpatrick was ruled out with a thigh injury.

In response, the Cardinals promoted undrafted rookie Jace Whittaker from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Yet, numbers continued to decrease after backup Kevin Peterson suffered a concussion in the second quarter.

Enter cornerback De'Vante Bausby, who was signed by the Cardinals Oct. 30 and made his first appearance with the team Sunday. He made a memorable tackle on Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker after he gained just three yards, but that was his only statistical output as he played just 16 total defensive snaps in the game. Arizona subsequently announced the decision to waive Bausby Monday.

Yet, this may not be the end of Bausby's time in Arizona. A source confirmed to AllCardinals that Bausby underwent an MRI Monday to determine a potential shoulder injury apparently suffered on the lone tackle he made in the game. If one is discovered, the Cardinals would have to inform the league that he is injured. The source said the results of the MRI won't be known until Tuesday. The waiver period for players expires at 2 p.m. MT Tuesday.

AllCardinals has also learned that Bausby did not report an injury to the team during the game or early Monday, but contacted the club's medical staff a couple hours after he was told he was being waived, saying his shoulder hurt. At that point, he was sent for an MRI late Monday afternoon.

Per the source that informed AllCardinals regarding the injury, there was also interest from the team in having the 27-year-old defensive back be signed to the practice squad if he cleared waivers. Despite being a vested veteran, Bausby had to go through the waiver process as all players do after the conclusion of the trade deadline, which signifies the end of the ability for teams to terminate veteran players' contracts and immediately make them free agents.

In other transaction news, the three Cardinals practice-squad players promoted for Sunday's game — defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, running back D.J. Foster and Whittaker — reverted back Monday.

Additionally, former Cardinals tight end Jordan Thomas, who was waived Nov. 7, was claimed by the New England Patriots Monday. Technically, that does not become official until Tuesday since the franchise plays Monday night, but no other teams may claim him.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals