OLB Kennard, CB Murphy Jr. Expected to Practice Wednesday

Mason Kern

Since the NFL created the reserve/COVID-19 list this season as an attempt to play a full season by keeping players who either tested positive or were a known close contact of someone who did so off the field, the Arizona Cardinals have had just three players sit for those reasons. 

The most recent duo of outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who were placed on the list Nov. 2, are set to return to practice Wednesday if they test negative again, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said as of Tuesday night, both players were on track to make a return to the practice field.

"As of last night, they were trending that way," Kingsbury said before practice Wednesday. "I'm hopeful that everything we'll be finalized this morning and we can get them back out there."

Both Kennard and Murphy Jr. importantly missed Week 9, a game in which the Cardinals lost 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins. With outside linebacker Chandler Jones out for the season after having biceps surgery, Arizona was down both of its starters at the position from the beginning of the year.

Murphy Jr.'s absence was arguably even more critical, as the Cardinals' cornerback depth was razor-thin for the game. Dre Kirkpatrick was also out with a thigh injury and the Cardinals were forced to promote practice-squad cornerback and undrafted rookie Jace Whittaker, who played 48 defensive snaps. This, after Kevin Peterson suffered a concussion in the second quarter that took him out of the game. Cornerback De'Vante Bausby also played 16 defensive snaps, but was waived Monday after the game and was claimed by the Denver Broncos Tuesday.

On the season, Kennard has played in five games (four starts) and has posted 10 tackles (eight solo), five quarterback hits, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Murphy Jr. has played seven games (five starts) on the year, accumulating 24 tackles (19 solo), four passes defensed, two tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hit.

"Byron had been playing at a high level, whether it was the nickel or the corner and so had [Kennard]," Kingsbury said Monday. "Really been a big factor at his position and the run game and getting pass rush. I think it'd make a big difference. Both of those guys are solid players and done a nice job for us this season."

