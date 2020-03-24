AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

New LB Devon Kennard Wants to Help; Cardinals Announce $1 Million Contribution to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

Howard Balzer

When recently-acquired linebacker Devon Kennard had a video conference with Arizona Cardinals reporters Monday, the Phoenix-area native talked about making a difference in the lives of young people.

Kennard said, "Hopefully, it inspires some kids in the valley (because) I'm no different than any of them. I grew up in our area, went to Desert Vista (High School) and worked hard and made my dreams come true. And there's no reason why any kid in the valley can't go out and do the same thing.

“I hope I can motivate kids that way (by) being able to get out in the community. That's really important to me when all this Corona(virus) stuff dies down and find organizations (to help). I've always been (interested) in organizations that are centered around youth and mentorship and education. So, I hope to find those type of organizations here in the valley and get involved."

The following day, the Cardinals announced they had made a $1 million founding contribution to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund.

As part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Governor Doug Ducey, the fund will provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona. Initially, it will focus on the following immediate needs:

*Funding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel.

*Non-profit organizations that support the most vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities, and other services.

*Providing disadvantaged students with the technology necessary to transition to on-line learning.

In a statement, club chairman and president Michael Bidwill said, “Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact. We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able. As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together.”

To learn more, donate, and find volunteer opportunities, those interested can visit www.arizonatogether.org.

Kennard might be one of the first in line.

