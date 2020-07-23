Arizona Cardinals newly acquired linebacker and Phoenix-native Devon Kennard appreciates being back home.

On Thursday, he went on NFL Network's show “Good Morning Football” to discuss a myriad of topics that began with his homecoming.

He said that by this time in the summer he’s usually moved on from his home in the Valley to wherever he’s playing, which meant Detroit over the last four seasons.

This time around, he’s where he always wanted to be. While he said it is a nice development, it is also an odd feeling given the state of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Its definitely been strange not meeting my teammates and coaches in person," Kennard said. "I'm excited for things to kick off when they do and get this thing rolling."

He’ll likely get the opportunity for a more normal introduction on July 28, when the Cardinals veterans are set to report training camp.

Maybe then he’ll finally get a chance to talk to quarterback Kyler Murray, who Kennard sacked three times when the Lions tied Arizona in Week 1 last season, face-to-face.

“I haven't really had a chance to talk to him, but he’s a special talent," Kennard said. "Even in that game, I felt like we had that game won.

“His poise and ability to stay calm in his debut and bring the team back (Arizona trailed 20-3 heading to the fourth quarter), that day I knew he was going to be one of the special ones in this league."

Kennard is also excited to get to work with 2019 All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones. He said he’s talked to Jones “a bunch” this offseason and called him a great teammate and someone he’s eager to learn from this year.

The start to the season, though, still has questions. Kennard, for one, is very aware of them.

Several NFL players started a social media movement Sunday with the hashtag phrase #WeWantToPlay, calling out the league for not following protocols put in place by experts that they hired for player safety precautions. Kennard did not post on his own, but he shared ones from several others.

Since then, the NFL and the players' union agreed on testing protocols for camp, but there are still conversations taking place.

“The last few days, we’ve gotten some answers that us, as players, definitely wanted," Kennard said. "But there's still a lot of things that we’re not sure of. Hopefully in the coming days, there's more answers so guys can better understand the risk that we're taking because it's not only us that we’re worried about. It's our families, our loved ones and society overall.

"I think as we learn more guys are getting more comfortable, but we just want to know all the answers so we can feel comfortable in the atmosphere we're going to be in ... It's hard to social distance when I'm trying to set the edge and it's an outside zone. I want to know exactly how they’re protecting us.”