Kennard Hoping to Earn Bigger Role Again After Setbacks

The Cardinals offseason move to acquire outside linebacker Devon Kennard — who was released by the Detroit Lions in a move that he said surprised him —looked evergreen early in the season. Through three games, the seventh-year veteran had two sacks and four quarterback hits, while playing the majority of the team's defensive snaps on the edge.

But, obstacles created by a calf injury and stint on reserve/COVID-19 have prevented him from finding similar success since. He has just two quarterback hits and no sacks past Week 3, while also seeing his role diminish in the wake of Arizona trading a 2021 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for outside linebacker Markus Golden at the trade deadline.

"I felt like I was making an impact, and dealt with injury and then COVID, and it hasn't played out that way since then," Kennard said Tuesday. "I'm fighting my butt off to get back in a position where I can help the team more."

After a strong first three weeks, Kennard missed the next two games with a calf injury. At practice, he was working out on the team's side field consistently, but was unable to return to seemingly full health until Week 6.

Kennard played the next two games, and got his normal amount of in-game snaps at around 68-69 percent. Yet, a few days after Week 7, he was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list during the team’s bye.

"I was more nervous about my family," Kennard said. "It was (the) bye week and I was just around family. I was worried; my wife is pregnant and around my parents and things like that. When they came back negative, I was at ease. The toughest part for me is being isolated by myself. I was away from family, my daughter, my wife for 10 days and missed a game and watch that. Once I came back, I tried to hop right back into things."

While Kennard was asymptomatic, he was subjected to watch the Cardinals next game while isolated in a room. He said he found ways to stay active, doing push-ups and sit-ups inside. He called it “caveman work outs.”

Plus, there was an empty field near him, so when nobody was around he went outside and ran to keep up his conditioning and cardio. All he said he needed to do was catch up in the weight room.

Still, the snaps weren’t waiting for him when he returned.

In the four weeks since being reactivated, Kennard hasn’t played more than 30 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in any game.

"To be completely honest, it's frustrating," Kennard said. "I want to be out there as much as I can to try to help the team. To not be out there on a consistent basis and be able to get in a rhythm is frustrating at times.

"But I'm a team player, the most important thing for me is is helping us win and whatever position or whatever I'm called upon to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

Kennard, once part of the starting duo with the since-injured Chandler Jones (biceps) on the edge, has been playing behind Haason Reddick and Golden, who’s second stint debut came during the week Kennard missed due to testing positive for coronavirus.

Last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Kennard received the most defensive snaps he’s played since the bye week with 25, which was 30 percent of the team's total.

The lack of recent playing time doesn’t mean Kennard is not valued in the locker room, nor does it mean he won’t get more shots down the stretch.

"He's a leader in our locker room, he's always ready to go," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said before Week 13. "But every week, every game plan is different. And with that position room, we're trying to play the guys' strengths.

"He's working hard each weekend waiting for more chances to play for us. Our motto on defense is for every guy being a star in his role, whether there's five plays or 15 plays a week. When his number is called this week or maybe next week, he'll help us win."