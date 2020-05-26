Devon Kennard 'Looking Forward to' Detroit Reunion Game

When the Detroit Lions released linebacker Devon Kennard, it came as a shock. After all, he was one of their team captains, an NFLPA representative for the organization and a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist in his last season there.

Yet, when the Lions signed linebacker Jamie Collins, Kennard became expendable. It was a tough pill to swallow, especially for a player who had given his all and had two of the most productive seasons of his career in his tenure with the franchise.

"I had a really good relationship with the coaching staff, with even the front office," Kennard told SI.com's AllCardinals. "I was the Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist this past year, so I wasn't expecting it at all."

Kennard signed as an unrestricted free agent with Detroit in 2018 after being a fifth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2014. The 28-year-old (29 in June) played in all 31 games across his two seasons with the Lions. In that time, he had seven sacks in back-to-back seasons, as well as 104 tackles, 29 quarterback hits, an interception and three fumble recoveries.

"It's a business; things happen and I'm willing to put my name on the film that I put out the last few years," Kennard said. "So, I wasn't too worried about that. I knew there would be the opportunities and I couldn't have fathomed it playing out any better as far as I was able to come and play (at) home, get a whole new contract for multiple years and get compensated with what I feel I deserved. So, it all played out."

There was no shortage of interest once Kennard became available, either. Just a day after his release, he agreed to terms with the Cardinals on a three-year, $20 million contract with $12.225 million guaranteed ($6 million injury only) and a $5 million signing bonus.

It is a situation that has afforded him the opportunity to return home and play in the state where he grew up. He will also have the chance to pave his own legacy for the same organization that his father, Derek, was a part of when it was the St. Louis and later the Phoenix Cardinals.

"It's a little surreal," Kennard said. "My dad spent a lot of time here playing for the Cardinals. That's why my family ended up making this home and why we live here to this day. So, to be able to play for the same organization; I think that's rare. That doesn't happen a ton and to be able to do that in my hometown and everything is just something I'm truly grateful for. It's a great opportunity and I really believe in the team that we have and what we can do this year."

Kennard is an important cog in the machine that is the revamped Cardinals defense. He was one of the marquee free-agent additions for the unit joining defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (Buffalo Bills) and fellow linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons). The linebacker corps was further supplemented by the addition of Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who the Cardinals selected No. 8 overall in the draft.

Arizona's All-Pro outside linebacker Chandler Jones needed another weapon opposite him and after Kennard's pass-rushing success the past two seasons, the franchise feels they found just that. The transition is made slightly more difficult by the circumstances the NFL (and the world) finds itself in, but Kennard and the entire franchise is settling for virtual meetings.

As for when the Lions come to town and visit State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals are hoping for more than a tie (like the opening game last season). This year it will be a little different. Detroit comes to Arizona in Week 3 and Kennard will be in the opposite locker room.

And while that will come with some emotion, his priorities are straight.

"I built a strong relationship with a lot of guys in that locker room," Kennard said. "I was a captain the last two years in Detroit, so I still have a lot of love for my old teammates. But a lot of those guys know how I am. I'm a competitor and when we get in those lines, I'm trying to beat them just like I know they're going to be trying to do the same. So, I'm looking forward to that, but I take it one game at a time, one day at a time. That's a long ways away. I'm worried about trying to win today and then tomorrow and when we get there, we get there."