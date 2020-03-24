AllCardinals
New Cardinals Linebacker Devon Kennard Excited for Return to Arizona

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals supplemented their linebacker room last week with the addition of former Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Desert Vista High standout left his home state to attend USC and was then drafted by the New York Giants where he spent four years before a two-year stint in Detroit.

Now, Kennard gets a reunion with a Cardinals organization where his father Derek played.

"My dad was super excited," Kennard said via a Zoom conference call with reporters on Monday. He couldn't believe it. I remember when I first mentioned it to him, he was like, 'Really, no way!' 

"It's just the fact that, father and son being able to play for the same organization. I don't know how many times that's happened. But I'm sure it's not that common. So, to have that opportunity and for it to be home where my family lives and everything is really cool."

The teleconference call with reporters is believed to be the first of its kind in NFL free agency and Kennard took a moment to recognize the history that was made.

"I want to congratulate everybody, including myself, I guess, because this is the first time I heard this has happened," Kennard said. "So we're making history here. That's a way to start things off on the right foot."

Kennard's reported three-year, $20 million contract includes a guarantee of $12.25 million.

His release from Detroit saved the team $5.675 million in cap space and cleared the way for them to sign linebacker Jamie Collins for a reported $30 million for three years with $18 million fully guaranteed.

Playing in a 4-3 defense, Kennard still managed to have 7.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons, so he should be even more effective in the Cardinals’ 3-4 scheme. With the Lions last season, Kennard played in all 16 games with 15 starts, and had 58 tackles (45 solo), nine tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

"I like what what Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury is doing here," Kennard said. "And I'm excited about the direction of the program and what we'll be able to accomplish here."

ILB Joe Walker Leaving Cardinals for NFC West Foe 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals lost free-agent inside linebacker Joe Walker on Monday when he reportedly agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mason Kern

Contract Details for Departed Cardinals Rodney Gunter and Pharoh Cooper

Find out what former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter and wide receiver Pharoh Cooper are making with their new teams.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Supply Defensive Line by Re-signing Jonathan Bullard

The Arizona Cardinals made a depth acquisition on Monday by re-signing defensive end Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal.

Mason Kern

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills Pens Letter to League Players and Agents

NFL players and agents received an update regarding the situation surrounding COVID-19.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back Brett Hundley to Back Up QB Kyler Murray

There will be consistency in the Arizona Cardinals quarterback room as the franchise announced they re-signed Brett Hundley on Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Re-sign S Chris Banjo

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back one of their top core special teams players from last season in safety Chris Banjo

Mason Kern

Cardinals 'Officially' Announce DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade Contingent on Physical

The official Arizona Cardinals announcement of the David Johnson-DeAndre Hopkins trade with the Houston Texans is still pending physicals.

Howard Balzer

LB De'Vondre Campbell's Contract is Cap Friendly for the Cardinals in 2020

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker signee De'Vondre Campbell's contract details have come to light.

Howard Balzer

RB Kenyan Drake Signs Tender with Cardinals

Running back Kenyan Drake signed the tender offer he was extended by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Mason Kern

A Look at Where the Cardinals Pick in Each Round of the April NFL Draft

Evaluating the Arizona Cardinals slots in the 2020 NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

