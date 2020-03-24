New Cardinals Linebacker Devon Kennard Excited for Return to Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals supplemented their linebacker room last week with the addition of former Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard. The Phoenix (Ariz.) Desert Vista High standout left his home state to attend USC and was then drafted by the New York Giants where he spent four years before a two-year stint in Detroit.

Now, Kennard gets a reunion with a Cardinals organization where his father Derek played.

"My dad was super excited," Kennard said via a Zoom conference call with reporters on Monday. He couldn't believe it. I remember when I first mentioned it to him, he was like, 'Really, no way!'

"It's just the fact that, father and son being able to play for the same organization. I don't know how many times that's happened. But I'm sure it's not that common. So, to have that opportunity and for it to be home where my family lives and everything is really cool."

The teleconference call with reporters is believed to be the first of its kind in NFL free agency and Kennard took a moment to recognize the history that was made.

"I want to congratulate everybody, including myself, I guess, because this is the first time I heard this has happened," Kennard said. "So we're making history here. That's a way to start things off on the right foot."

Kennard's reported three-year, $20 million contract includes a guarantee of $12.25 million.

His release from Detroit saved the team $5.675 million in cap space and cleared the way for them to sign linebacker Jamie Collins for a reported $30 million for three years with $18 million fully guaranteed.

Playing in a 4-3 defense, Kennard still managed to have 7.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons, so he should be even more effective in the Cardinals’ 3-4 scheme. With the Lions last season, Kennard played in all 16 games with 15 starts, and had 58 tackles (45 solo), nine tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

"I like what what Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury is doing here," Kennard said. "And I'm excited about the direction of the program and what we'll be able to accomplish here."