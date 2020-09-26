'Competitor' Kennard Relishing Chance to Face Former Lions Team

When Devon Kennard was released by the Detroit Lions in March, it admittedly took him by surprise. After all, he had served diligently as a team captain over the two previous seasons and led the franchise in sacks in 2019.

Plus, Kennard was a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist — honoring a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field — last season. Free agency was not on his mind following the conclusion of the year, but it is a reality he was forced to face and handle.

"I had a really good relationship with the coaching staff, with even the front office," Kennard exclusively told AllCardinals in May. "I was the Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist this past year, so I wasn't expecting it at all. But it's a business, things happen and I'm willing to put my name on the film that I put out the last two years. I wasn't too worried about that."

The film he did put out over the course of his Detroit tenure was a reliable resource to lean on. In the 31 games he played for the Lions, 30 came via starts and he accumulated 104 tackles (75 solo, 29 assisted), 29 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and three fumble recoveries with one forced.

It led to a situation that Kennard said he "couldn't have fathomed it playing out any better." Shortly after his release was announced, while at home with his family in Arizona, Kennard received an opportunity he thought would never present itself.

Kennard's father, Derek Kennard, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals — now known as the Arizona Cardinals — in 1984 and played for the franchise until being traded to the New Orleans Saints in 1991. The younger Kennard grew up in Arizona after his family settled there, attending Desert Vista High before leaving to attend college at USC.

So, when Kennard hit the open market and the Cardinals expressed interest, he felt it was an opportunity he could not pass up. The end result? A three-year deal worth up to $20 million with $10 million in guarantees, including a $5 million signing bonus.

"I was able to come and play at home, get a whole new contract for multiple years and get compensated with what I feel I deserve," Kennard said. "It all played out."

The process itself was ironic in that Kennard was already in Arizona when he learned of his release and got his new deal signed. He said he typically left Detroit after the conclusion of the season anyway, but not having to leave again was a foreign feeling that he relished.

"As soon as the season ended I got out of Detroit," he said. "It's freezing cold in Detroit, so I usually spend the cold months here (in Arizona) and I wasn't expecting to be released from the Lions, at least in the same day. The Cardinals and my agent started really hashing out a deal and working on a contract and I was already here and local, so it worked out pretty quickly. Things happened fast and it was just weird, like, 'Whoa. I'm here, but I'm not going to have to leave this time.' It's weird."

Having assimilated through a virtual offseason, training camp and his first two games representing the franchise his father played for — helping lead the Cardinals to their first 2-0 start since 2015 in the process — Kennard faces a new challenge in Week 3.

The Lions travel to State Farm Stadium for the second time in as many seasons and Kennard will line up opposite of the team he previously played a large part in leading. For Detroit head coach Matt Patricia, it is a reunion he is looking forward to.

"Just with Kennard, I have a very special relationship with him and I’m going to talk to him and really enjoy him," he said this week. "I enjoyed coaching him, I enjoy him as a person, love his family. Really got nothing but great things to say about him and especially what he did when he got here and how much he helped this team in his role and how great he was in his role.

"There’s changes every year on rosters and that’s part of football. Certainly, we’re always trying to do everything we can to try to move the team in a direction that we think it needs to go, whether it’s by position or maybe the overall look of the team and what that looks like. But Devon Kennard is outstanding. He’s a great player, he’s a great person and really, it was great. I loved coaching him.”

Although Kennard emphasized the positive experience in Detroit and highlighted his relationship with Patricia and Lions general manager Bob Quinn, he reiterated his attempts to leave that behind in pursuit of greater endeavors with the Cardinals.

"Coach Patricia was right," Kennard said. "Him and I had a great relationship. I was a captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last year, captain the last two and I was close with him, with B.Q. the general manager and a lot of the guys on the team. It just is what it is. This is a part of the business and a part of the nature and I'm glad to be an Arizona Cardinal and that's all I'm focused on. I'm excited to be here and we're off to a good start, but we got to keep it going."

Sunday might present slight déjà vu for both sides as this is the second consecutive year the Lions have traveled to State Farm Stadium, although last year it was in Week 1 for the debut of then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. Kennard has played one home game for the Cardinals in Week 2 against Washington and contributed three of his four tackles on the season, including one for loss, one sack and two quarterback hits.

It extends a streak of successful play in the Cardinals' home stadium after racking up three sacks on the rookie Murray in his first game last season en route to his seven for the season.

Asked whether that would happen again this season if Kennard were still with the Lions this season ahead of Sunday's matchup, Murray was unequivocal.

"No, that wouldn't have happened," he said.

Even Kennard was not so sure he would produce the same results if he was in the same role.

"The way he's running away from guys, it's hard to say," Kennard said, chuckling. "I'd like to say if I beat a guy, I'm still going to make that play, but I don't think anybody wants Kyler in the open field right now. Seeing what he's doing to even defensive backs, there's not many people who want that smoke. I definitely don't. I'm glad he's on my team."

Arizona players and brass were eye-witnesses to Kennard's defensive onslaught against them last season and that likely put him higher on their radar once he hit free agency.

"I think (general manager) Steve (Keim) saw it," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "... I knew who he was as a player. He's always been a good football player. But when he came available, he was obviously a guy that we wanted to make a part of our defense because he was a natural Sam 'backer and that position is so hard to find in this league. Guys who can have the strength to play in the run game and also be great pass rushers versus big tackles. To acquire an experienced Sam 'backer when we didn't have one on our roster was huge for this football team."

Added outside linebacker Chandler Jones: "I do remember that game and I remember being upset that DK had such a good game against us because, ultimately, that's helping their team. It was a (27-27) tie, but maybe if DK didn't get all those sacks we wouldn't have tied. But that works hand in hand. DK showed great hustle and great game-play by getting those sacks ... I'm glad he's on our side now."

Another game-day wrinkle is the lack of fans in attendance. After initially banning fans from the first two games of the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals announced that around 750 people, mostly friends and family of players, coaches and staff, will be allowed to attend.

As a result, Kennard said his family will be in attendance, although this time they get to root for their hometown team and Kennard without having conflicting opinions on the final score.

"My parents will be there, my wife will be there, my brother will be there, so I'm excited to be able to have some of my family there," Kennard said. "But once I get out there, I'm really big on not making one game bigger than another. You can never get too high on the highs, low on the lows. For me, although obviously playing a team I'm very familiar with and all that, I try to prepare just like it's any other game and I'm going to go out there and play the same way. And that's what I'm focused on."

That mindset is one Kennard said his former Lions teammates and coaches know well. It is allowing him to put the past behind him and have an opportunity to show what Detroit lost by releasing him at the start of the offseason.

"I built a strong relationship with a lot of guys in that locker room," Kennard said. "I was a captain the last two years in Detroit. I still have a lot of love for my old teammates, but a lot of those guys know how I am. I'm a competitor and when we get in those lines, I'm trying to beat them just like I know they're going to be trying to do the same."