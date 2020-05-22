Ever since the Cardinals selected linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick in the draft last month, one of the recurring themes has been how well everyone believes the Clemson product can cover tight ends, especially the dangerous threats in the NFC West.

General manager Steve Keim talked about it. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about it. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talked about it.

Well, Thursday in a videoconference with reporters, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Cardinals in March after four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, talked about it.

However, Campbell did so as it relates to himself after a reporter mentioned that he had once said there isn’t a tight end in the league he can’t cover successfully, while also asking what he expects his role to be.

To that, he said, “I'm just willing to do whatever I'm asked to do. I still honestly believe that I can successfully cover any tight end in the league. It's professional football. So, of course, this is the best of the best, but I'm very confident in myself and my ability as well.”

As for whether there are enough snaps to go around among the expected top three inside linebackers – Jordan Hicks, Simmons and himself, Campbell said, “Plenty of snaps to go around, and you could never have enough great players. Isaiah, he's a unicorn. He's very gifted. We've had the pleasure of being in the same meeting room together. He's very intelligent. He's picking up on the defense pretty fast. I think I'm picking up on it as well. So at this point, man, the only thing we can do is take it day by day and just compete and continue to make each other better.”