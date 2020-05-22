AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Campbell Confident in Covering Tight Ends and Fellow LB Simmons

Howard Balzer

Ever since the Cardinals selected linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick in the draft last month, one of the recurring themes has been how well everyone believes the Clemson product can cover tight ends, especially the dangerous threats in the NFC West.

General manager Steve Keim talked about it. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about it. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talked about it.

Well, Thursday in a videoconference with reporters, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Cardinals in March after four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, talked about it.

However, Campbell did so as it relates to himself after a reporter mentioned that he had once said there isn’t a tight end in the league he can’t cover successfully, while also asking what he expects his role to be.

To that, he said, “I'm just willing to do whatever I'm asked to do. I still honestly believe that I can successfully cover any tight end in the league. It's professional football. So, of course, this is the best of the best, but I'm very confident in myself and my ability as well.”

As for whether there are enough snaps to go around among the expected top three inside linebackers – Jordan Hicks, Simmons and himself, Campbell said, “Plenty of snaps to go around, and you could never have enough great players. Isaiah, he's a unicorn. He's very gifted. We've had the pleasure of being in the same meeting room together. He's very intelligent. He's picking up on the defense pretty fast. I think I'm picking up on it as well. So at this point, man, the only thing we can do is take it day by day and just compete and continue to make each other better.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Brief Time Together, De'Vondre Campbell Says New-Look Defense is Bonding

The Arizona Cardinals newest defensemen are forced to try and forge a relationship with their new teammates in a virtual setting.

Howard Balzer

'Introverted' De'Vondre Campbell Adapting to Virtual Offseason

New Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell balances a reserved personality with being a vocal leader in the NFL

Mason Kern

Like CB Buddy Patrick Peterson, Robert Alford Talks ... Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford joined fellow position-mate Patrick Peterson in setting Super Bowl aspirations for the franchise.

Howard Balzer

Robert Alford Anxious to Get Back on the Grass ... Field, That Is

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford is eager to get back to work after missing a majority of last season to injury.

Howard Balzer

Robert Alford Reflects on 'The Last Dance' in Michael Jordan T-Shirt

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford wore a Michael Jordan T-shirt to his Zoom with reporters Wednesday and spoke about The Last Dance docuseries.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Taking Smart Approach with Rookie Isaiah Simmons

Instead of playing Isaiah Simmons all over the field in his rookie season, the franchise is expected to stick him at linebacker.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

'Sky's the Limit': Cardinals Optimistic about Potential

There is a positive energy around the Arizona Cardinals facilities emanating from players and brass executives.

Mason Kern

Retrospective Look on Jen Welter's Impact on the Arizona Cardinals

Jen Welter is a pioneer for women in the NFL as she was introduced as the first female coach for the Arizona Cardinals. AllCardinals Mason Kern breaks down her career and her impact on the Arizona Cardinals.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Trending as Winning Record Projected for 2020

More predictions are being made regarding the prospects of the Arizona Cardinals 2020 season win totals.

Howard Balzer

Chandler Jones Ranked Top Edge Rusher in the NFL

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones continues to pile up the honors and distinctions.

Howard Balzer